Apple has revealed the year-end charts for the most popular apps and games on the App Store in over 35 countries and regions. Consequently, the iPhone maker has announced the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in India, as well. Unsurprisingly, WhatsApp has emerged as the top free iPhone app, while the DSLR Camera app, which provides users professional-grade camera controls, is the top paid iPhone app of the year. Earlier this month, Apple also revealed its 2023 App Store Award winners.

The 2023 year-end charts, which can be seen on the App Store's Today tab, feature the top free and paid apps and games of the year, along with the top Apple Arcade games. WhatsApp was followed by the usual suspects, Instagram and YouTube, as the most downloaded free iPhone app of the year. Surprisingly, streaming platform JioCinema claimed the fourth spot, beating Google, Snapchat, and Google Pay.

Productivity-focused apps, including pdf Scanner, Slow Shutter Cam, Forest: Focus for Productivity emerged as the top downloaded paid apps on iPhone. On the gaming side, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was the most downloaded free game on iPhone. Hitman Sniper, on the other hand, was the top paid game. Ludo King and Subway Surfers rounded out the top three free iPhone games, while Minecraft and Real Flight Simulator made the top three list on the paid side.

On iPad, JioCinema was the most downloaded free app in 2023, while illustration app Procreate was the top paid app on the Apple tablet. BGMI emerged as the top free game on iPad as well, with Minecraft as the most downloaded paid game. Over on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, and Angry Birds Reloaded were the top three most downloaded games of the year.

Earlier this month, hiking and biking app AllTrails was crowned as the best app on iPhone for 2023. The App Store awards also recognised apps like digital makeup sketch pad app Prêt-à-Makeup and photo editing software Photomator across Apple devices. miHoYo's latest RPG gacha title Honkai: Star Rail was named as the iPhone Game of the Year, while souls-like action RPG Lies of P emerged as the best game on Mac.

