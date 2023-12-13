Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More

Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More

Productivity-focused apps, including pdf Scanner, Slow Shutter Cam, Forest: Focus for Productivity emerged as the top downloaded paid apps on iPhone.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2023 14:35 IST
Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More

Photo Credit: Apple

Earlier this month, Apple also revealed its 2023 App Store Award winners

Highlights
  • DSLR Camera was the most downloaded paid app on iPhone
  • Instagram and YouTube were the second and third most downloaded apps
  • Hitman Sniper was the top paid game on iPhone
Advertisement

Apple has revealed the year-end charts for the most popular apps and games on the App Store in over 35 countries and regions. Consequently, the iPhone maker has announced the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in India, as well. Unsurprisingly, WhatsApp has emerged as the top free iPhone app, while the DSLR Camera app, which provides users professional-grade camera controls, is the top paid iPhone app of the year. Earlier this month, Apple also revealed its 2023 App Store Award winners.

The 2023 year-end charts, which can be seen on the App Store's Today tab, feature the top free and paid apps and games of the year, along with the top Apple Arcade games. WhatsApp was followed by the usual suspects, Instagram and YouTube, as the most downloaded free iPhone app of the year. Surprisingly, streaming platform JioCinema claimed the fourth spot, beating Google, Snapchat, and Google Pay.

Productivity-focused apps, including pdf Scanner, Slow Shutter Cam, Forest: Focus for Productivity emerged as the top downloaded paid apps on iPhone. On the gaming side, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was the most downloaded free game on iPhone. Hitman Sniper, on the other hand, was the top paid game. Ludo King and Subway Surfers rounded out the top three free iPhone games, while Minecraft and Real Flight Simulator made the top three list on the paid side.

On iPad, JioCinema was the most downloaded free app in 2023, while illustration app Procreate was the top paid app on the Apple tablet. BGMI emerged as the top free game on iPad as well, with Minecraft as the most downloaded paid game. Over on Apple Arcade, NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, and Angry Birds Reloaded were the top three most downloaded games of the year.

Earlier this month, hiking and biking app AllTrails was crowned as the best app on iPhone for 2023. The App Store awards also recognised apps like digital makeup sketch pad app Prêt-à-Makeup and photo editing software Photomator across Apple devices. miHoYo's latest RPG gacha title Honkai: Star Rail was named as the iPhone Game of the Year, while souls-like action RPG Lies of P emerged as the best game on Mac.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Minecraft

Minecraft

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux, Fire OS, Windows Phone
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Minecraft
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: App Store, Apple, iPhone, BGMI, WhatsApp, Instagram, Jio Cinema
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets
Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Design Revealed in Official Render Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Day Before Developer Announces Closure After Poor Launch
  2. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  3. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
  4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Revealed in Official Render: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A15 4G Launched: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get These New AI Features
  7. iQoo 12 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  8. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  10. iQoo CEO Nipun Marya on 12, Astrophotography, Funtouch OS, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Messages for Individual and Group Chats
  2. Google Working on Anti-Phishing Scanning for Deceptive Apps, May Arrive With Android 15: Report
  3. Apple Announces App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2023: WhatsApp, JioCinema, BGMI, and More
  4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Design Revealed in Official Render Ahead of Launch
  5. E3 Is Officially Dead After a Series of Failed Attempts at Reinvention
  6. iPhone 16 Prototype Mockups Hint at Redesigned Camera Layout, Modified Volume Buttons
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Profits as Price Correction Period Prevails Over Most Assets
  8. Itel A05s 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Acer Boosts Commitment to ‘Make in India’, to Expand Into AI PCs, eMobility, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Get AI-Powered Features Like Circle Search, Voice Recorder
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »