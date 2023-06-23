Asus Zenfone 10 is all set to hit the market on June 29. As we inch closer to the launch date, more leaks about the new Zenfone are surfacing on the Web. Once again, alleged renders and specifications of the forthcoming flagship have leaked online. The renders show off five colour options for the Asus Zenfone 10. The design is similar to the Asus ZenFone 9 that was released in July last year. The smartphone is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is expected to carry a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the renders and specifications of the Asus Zenfone 10. As mentioned, the renders show the handset in five different colour options —black, grey, green, red, and white, corroborating previous leaks. It is seen with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, the handset appears to have a dual camera setup at the rear alongside an LED flash.

Unlike the latest flagships, Asus Zenfone 10 seems to retain the 3.5mm audio jack. It is shown to have a thinner bottom bezel than its predecessor. Asus has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 5.9-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the handset.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is said to run on Android 13. It is tipped to come in two RAM — 8GB, 16GB —and two storage options —256GB and 512GB. It is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel Samsung sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There could be a 32-megapixel camera at the front, placed inside the corner hole punch cutout. Asus is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the handset. It could feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and is said to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to have an approximate price tag of $749 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the base variant. The Taiwan-based smartphone brand will reveal the handset in detail on June 29. The launch event will begin at 9.00am in New York (6:30pm IST).

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.