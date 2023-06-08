Technology News

Asus ZenFone 10 Global Launch Set for June 29; to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Asus ZenFone 10 is expected to be powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 June 2023 17:56 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to succeed the Asus ZenFone 9 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to sport a 6..3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The rear camera unit includes a 200-megixel sensor with OIS suppprt
  • The purported phone runs Android 13 with ASUS ZenUI 10 on top

Asus ZenFone 10 is scheduled to launch on June 29 globally. The flagship smartphone is expected to succeed the Asus ZenFone 9, which was released in July 2022. The upcoming handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is also tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The company announced that the phone will launch in Taipei, Berlin and New York, and can also be deduced to be available in nearby markets. Asus did not confirm the date of the phone's official India launch.

Asus ZenFone 10 price

In a slip-up earlier this year, Asus itself leaked the price of the ZenFone 10. A test website was put in place to collect reviews from users on the camera capabilities of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10. The terms and conditions section of the page listed the handset to be priced at $749 (roughly Rs. 61,900). The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 9 was listed at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800).

According to the official Asus Twitter handle, the ZenFone 10 will launch globally on June 29 at 9:00 AM ET (06:30 PM IST). The event will be live-streamed on this channel from Taiwan.

Asus ZenFone 10 specifications, features

Asus ZenFone 10 is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is expected to boot Android 13 with ASUS ZenUI 10 skin on top. Asus has confirmed that the handset will be powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

The phone is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an ultra-wide-angle shooter. The camera unit is expected to support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 8K quality video recording.

Expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the ZenFone 10 is likely to support 67W fast charging. It is also confirmed to come with wireless charging support. The handset may come equipped with stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP68 rating. The phone is also likely to support 5G, 4G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Sucharita Ganguly
