Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is likely to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2024 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra seen in black, blue, orange and silver colour options

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra may launch alongside a base Asus Zenfone 11 model
  • The handset could carry a 5,500mAh battery
  • The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is tipped to support 65W wired fast charging
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra has surfaced online again after its design and specification were spotted within the latest ROG 8 firmware update earlier this month. This time there are more design renders, reiterating the look and some of the colour options that leaked previously. The model was also spotted on a benchmarking website hinting at its processor and RAM details. Asus has not announced this model officially yet, but it is expected to launch alongside a base Asus Zenfone 11 handset, which is said to succeed the Asus Zenfone 10.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared design renders of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra, which showed the phone in black, blue, orange and silver colour options — these, as per an earlier leak, may be marketed as Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Desert Sienna and Misty Gray, respectively. The green shade seen in the earlier leak was missing from this newer set of images. 

However, the design of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra phone is similar to the ones we saw in the previous leak, with glossy ridges on the back panel alongside a raised, rectangular camera module to hold three sensors and an LED flash unit. The 'Asus Zenfone' branding is seen embossed vertically beside the camera island in the top right corner. We also see the front panel of the purported handset, which appears with a flat display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge of the handset.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra was also spotted (via Nashville Chatter) on Geekbench with the model number ASUS_AI2401_H. The listing suggests that the phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM, and ship with Android 14-based OS. On the single-core test, the phone registered a score of 2,226, and on the multi-core test, it recorded 6,949.

Specifications listed in the previous leak of the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra suggested that the phone may sport a 6.78-inch full-HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Samsung flexible AMOLED LTPO screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, which can go up to 144Hz in Game Genie mode. It was also tipped to get up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. 

For optics, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra may carry a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and OIS support, alongside a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an OIS-supported 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back, while the front camera may have a 32-megapixel RGBW sensor. The handset has also been tipped to get a 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. 

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
