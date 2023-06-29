Technology News
Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 10 starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,400).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 June 2023 20:54 IST
Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 10 seen in Aurora Green, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colours

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 10 sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone boots Android 13 out-of-the-box with Asus ZenUI on top
  • Asus Zenfone 10 has a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 rear sensor

Asus Zenfone 10 was launched on Thursday in select global markets. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It was released in there storage configurations and five colour options. This model succeeds the Asus Zenfone 9, unveiled in July 2022, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The design of the Zenfone 10 resembles that of its predecessor.

Asus Zenfone 10 price, availability

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Asus Zenfone 10 is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 71,400), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is marked at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 75,900). The highest storage variant of the model, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, is listed at EUR 929 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

The phone is offered in Aurora Green, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options. It is currently available in select European markets and will be available in other regions within the third quarter of this year.

Asus Zenfone 10 specifications, features

Sporting a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, the Asus Zenfone 10 supports HDR10+ and comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a peak brightness level of 1,100 nits. The panel is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13-based Asus ZenUI out-of-the-box.

The dual rear camera unit of the Asus Zenfone 10 includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is housed in a left-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The dual nano SIM-supported handset packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11be 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC connectivity. The body of the phone weighs 172 grams and measures 146.5mm x 68.1mm x 9.4mm in size.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 10

Display 5.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details
Internet Shutdowns in India Cost $1.9 Billion to the Country's Economy in the First Half of 2023: Report

Asus Zenfone 10 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
