Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details

Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details

Asus has asked its customers to stay tuned for Zenfone launches that will be announced in 2024.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2023 19:35 IST
Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 10 (pictured) sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • A report claimed Asus Zenfone 10 would be the last phone in the series
  • Asus confirmed it will continue launching Zenfone and ROG Phone lineups
  • The Asus Zenfone 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Asus Zenfone 10 will not be the last smartphone in the series from the Taiwanese firm. The company has cleared the rumours surrounding the Zenfone lineup after a report claimed that it was shutting the Zenfone division. The firm has also denied the claim made in the report that there would be no Asus Zenfone 11 next year. Instead, the smartphone maker stated that the Zenfone and the ROG Phone lineup will continue to expand. Asus Zenfone 10 is the latest handset in the Zenfone series and it was launched in June.

Responding to a report from Technews Taiwan claiming that the Zenfone 10 would be the last phone in the series, Asus has officially confirmed that it will bring the successor to the smartphone in 2024. In an official statement, the firm stated, “We would like to address the rumour that Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the Asus Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true.” The company also clarified that Asus' Zenfone and ROG Phone production has not been halted.

The Technews Taiwan report had suggested that an internal restructuring was being carried out at Asus and the Zenfone division was being shut down as a result. It was claimed that this year's Zenfone 10 would be the last generation of the series. However, the clarification from Asus has refuted the claims made in the report, pointing to its Q2 earnings call for additional information, and asking customers to stay tuned for the firm's 2024 product lineup.

Asus launched the Zenfone 10 in June. The smartphone sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Zenfone 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 13-based Asus ZenUI out-of-the-box and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. 

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone series, Asus Zenfone 10, Asus
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find N3 Flip With 3.26-Inch Cover Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  2. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Colour Options Tipped in These Leaked Renders
  5. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  6. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  2. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
  3. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 3.26-Inch Cover Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise Now Supported on Google Chrome for Desktop: All Details
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details
  6. ‘CBDC and Blockchain’: Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services Set to Make Web3 Foray
  7. Amazfit Bip 5 Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch LCD Display, BioTracker 3 Sensor Launched in India: All Details
  8. Netflix Unveils December Release Date for Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies Movie
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition With 64-Megapixel Camera, Leather Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Other Cryptocurrencies See Values Rise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.