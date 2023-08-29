Asus Zenfone 10 will not be the last smartphone in the series from the Taiwanese firm. The company has cleared the rumours surrounding the Zenfone lineup after a report claimed that it was shutting the Zenfone division. The firm has also denied the claim made in the report that there would be no Asus Zenfone 11 next year. Instead, the smartphone maker stated that the Zenfone and the ROG Phone lineup will continue to expand. Asus Zenfone 10 is the latest handset in the Zenfone series and it was launched in June.

Responding to a report from Technews Taiwan claiming that the Zenfone 10 would be the last phone in the series, Asus has officially confirmed that it will bring the successor to the smartphone in 2024. In an official statement, the firm stated, “We would like to address the rumour that Asus Zenfone 10 will be the last generation of the series and the Asus Zenfone product line will be shut down. This is not true.” The company also clarified that Asus' Zenfone and ROG Phone production has not been halted.

The Technews Taiwan report had suggested that an internal restructuring was being carried out at Asus and the Zenfone division was being shut down as a result. It was claimed that this year's Zenfone 10 would be the last generation of the series. However, the clarification from Asus has refuted the claims made in the report, pointing to its Q2 earnings call for additional information, and asking customers to stay tuned for the firm's 2024 product lineup.

Asus launched the Zenfone 10 in June. The smartphone sports a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Zenfone 10 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit which comprises a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 13-based Asus ZenUI out-of-the-box and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.