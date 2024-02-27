Technology News

Nubia Flip 5G features a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Flip 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Nubia Flip 5G is ZTE's first-ever flip phone
  • Nubia Flip is cheaper than the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • It houses a 4,310mAh battery
Nubia Flip 5G was announced as the first foldable smartphone from the ZTE owned brand at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) event in Barcelona on Tuesday (February 27). The clamshell foldable features a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The Nubia Flip 5G carries a 4,310mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. It is expected to compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G when it goes on sale.

Nubia Flip 5G price

The price of Nubia Flip 5G will start from $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). This initial price tag would make it a budget foldable phone. For comparison, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a similar vertical display has a starting price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000) in the US, while the Oppo Find N3 Flip's price starts at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 77,000) in China. Motorola's Razr 40 also has a starting price tag of EUR 900 (roughly Rs. 80,000) in Europe.

Nubia Flip 5G's retail price will obviously vary in different markets. Nubia, however, did not reveal the availability details of the new flip phone yet.

Nubia Flip 5G specifications

The Nubia Flip 5G features a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with 1,188 x 2,790 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 1.43-inch cover screen with 466 x 466 pixels resolution. The circular-shaped cover screen will allow users to access different applications without unfolding the phone. The handset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It uses a dual-rail suspended hinge that is claimed to withstand over 200,000 unfolds.

For optics, the Nubia Flip 5G features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it boasts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 4,310mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1188x2790 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
