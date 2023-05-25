Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BSNL has placed an advance purchase order of over Rs. 19,000 crore with TCS and ITI Limited for the deployment of a 4G network.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2023 10:41 IST
BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister said the 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G by November-December

Highlights
  • BSNL has started rolling out of 4G network with 200 sites
  • 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G by November-December
  • 5G services were first launched in India on October 1, 2022

BSNL has started rolling out of 4G network with 200 sites, and after a three-month trial, it will launch an average of 200 sites per day, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The minister said the 4G network of BSNL will be upgraded to 5G by November-December.

"The 4G-5G telecom stack we have developed in India. That stack deployment started with BSNL. Between Chandigarh and Dehradun, 200 sites installations have been done and within the next maximum of two weeks, it will go live," Vaishnaw said.

BSNL has placed an advance purchase order of over Rs. 19,000 crore with Tata Consultancy Services and ITI Limited for the deployment of a 4G network, comprising more than 1.23 lakh sites.

"The speed at which BSNL will deploy, you will be surprised. After testing for three months, we will be doing 200 sites a day. That is the average at which we will go. BSNL network will work initially like 4G. Very soon, somewhere around November- December, with a very small software adjustment this will become 5G," Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking to reporters after commissioning the 2,00,000th site in Gangotri along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that the 2,00,000th site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said.

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.

Vaishnaw said that gone are the days when technology transfers used to be signed.

"Today India has become a technology exporter," Vaishnaw added.

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within 5 months of the launch of service by the Prime Minister on October 1.

The next 1 lakh sites have been rolled out in three months.

"We had set a target to have around 1.5 lakh sites by December 31, 2023. Already 2 lakh sites have been completed, I feel by December 31, it should be more than 3 lakh sites," Vaishnaw said.

He said that countries like the US have started deploying made-in-India telecom technologies.

"Today, devotees of Chardham have received a present in the form of a 5G site. Now, our border area will also get wrapped up with mobile connectivity. The dream that we saw of high-speed connectivity in the hilly area of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled today," Dhami said.

He said that the start of high-speed service will help in relief and disaster management, surveillance, and boost the economy.

The ministers also dedicated optical fibre connectivity of Chardham — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri — in Uttarakhand to the nation.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 4G, 5G
Facebook Parent Meta Starts Final Round of Layoffs as Part of Plan to Cut 10,000 Roles

Related Stories

BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  2. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  3. Oppo K11x With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Details
  4. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  5. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  6. Meta Begins Final Round of Layoffs as Part of Plan to Cut 10,000 Jobs
  7. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Up to 100W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
  9. BSNL 4G to Go Live in 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade by December: Ashwini Vaisnaw
  10. Netflix Expands Crackdown on Password Sharing to Over 100 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL 4G to Go Live at 200 Sites in Next 2 Weeks; 5G Upgrade Set for December: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Starts Final Round of Layoffs as Part of Plan to Cut 10,000 Roles
  3. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  5. Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details
  7. Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
  8. School of Lies, Starring Nimrat Kaur, to Release on June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 100W Super Flash Charge Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.