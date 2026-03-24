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BSNL Reportedly Begins CNAP Integration; Nationwide Caller ID Rollout Expected Soon

The CNAP feature allows users to see the names of unknown callers directly on their phones without needing a subscription or third-party apps like Truecaller.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 19:01 IST
BSNL Reportedly Begins CNAP Integration; Nationwide Caller ID Rollout Expected Soon

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CNAP feature relies on KYC-verified subscriber data to display the caller’s identity

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Highlights
  • BSNL is reportedly testing the integration of its CNAP service
  • CNAP is an initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
  • The service shows the names of unknown callers
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Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly working to add the CNAP (Caller Name Presentation) feature for its users. Private telecom companies in India have already implemented it for their subscribers, and the state-run telecom operator is likely to launch it nationwide soon. BSNL is said to have already deployed the solution. CNAP is an initiative by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that allows users to view the caller's name when they receive a call. This feature is likely to let users make informed decisions before answering calls.

BSNL to Integrate CNAP in Zone-Wise Manner

According to an ETTelecom report, BSNL is currently testing the integration of its CNAP service with private telecom operators. An industry executive familiar with the matter told the publication that “Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have done it for the first time. The solution has already been deployed for BSNL, and now the integration is going on in a zone-wise manner".

The executive reportedly said that after the integration, BSNL will roll out CNAP nationwide within three to four months. The executive reportedly added that the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) developed and implemented this solution for the public sector operator.

CNAP, introduced by TRAI, was launched in a phased manner in the second half of 2025. Department of Telecommunications (DoT) conducted trial runs of the feature on both 4G and 5G networks. The feature designed to curb spam calls is not available on feature phones. 

The CNAP service shows the names of unknown callers on the phone without having to pay an additional subscription fee. The service does not require internet access or any app, such as Truecaller. The feature uses KYC-verified subscriber details to display the name of the caller. 

CNAP service currently works well when both the caller and receiver are part of the same network. However, operators are still said to be working on issues related to cross-network compatibility of the feature. 

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Further reading: BSNL, CNAP, CNAP Feature, Caller Name Presentation, BSNL CNAP
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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