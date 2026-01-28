Technology News
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut

The BSNL Superstar Premium broadband plan now costs Rs. 799 per month.

Updated: 28 January 2026 17:11 IST
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut

Photo Credit: BSNL

The BSNL Bharat Connect Plan is positioned as a year-long prepaid option

Highlights
  • Bharat Connect plan offers 2.6GB daily data and unlimited calls
  • BSNL makes Bharat Connect plan available for a limited period
  • Superstar Premium plan offers 200Mbps speed with 5,000GB data
BSNL has introduced a new prepaid offering called the Bharat Connect Plan in India. The plan is claimed to combine daily high-speed data with unlimited calling and SMS benefits as well as long-term validity. BSNL appears to have designed this plan for customers who require frequent data packs. At the same time, BSNL has announced changes to its broadband lineup, cutting the price of its Superstar Premium plan, which offers 200Mbps internet along with access to multiple OTT platforms.

BSNL Bharat Connect Plan Price, Benefits and Validity

Priced at Rs. 2,626, the BSNL Bharat Connect Plan offers a validity of 365 days, the telecom operator confirmed in a post on X. Subscribers get 2.6GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls across networks, and 100 SMS per day. The Bharat Connect Plan is positioned as a year-long prepaid option for users who want consistent data usage without frequent recharges.

The plan is available as a limited-period offer that began on January 24, and will remain valid until February 24. Users can recharge via the BSNL Recharge Express platform, BReX, which is accessible via the company's official chatbot.

BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Revised Price, Benefits

In addition to the new prepaid launch, BSNL has announced a price cut for its Superstar Premium broadband plan. The plan now costs Rs. 799 per month, reduced from the earlier price of Rs. 999. It offers 200Mbps internet speeds along with a monthly data allowance of 5,000GB.

BSNL has also introduced a 20 percent discount for customers who opt for a 12-month advance payment, further reducing the effective cost. The revised pricing and discount offer will be available until March 31, 2026.

The BSNL Superstar Premium plan includes bundled access to several OTT platforms, including Sony LIV, Lionsgate, JioHotstar, Epic On, Hungama, and Shemaroo. Users can upgrade to the Superstar Premium plan through BSNL's WhatsApp support channel.

Comments

BSNL Bharat Connect Plan, BSNL Superstar Premium, BSNL
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
