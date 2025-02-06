Technology News
China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees

Chinese regulators have reportedly been in discussions with Apple executives and app developers since last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 February 2025 17:54 IST
China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees

Photo Credit: Reuters

China recently announced measures targeting US businesses including Google

Highlights
  • China and the US are presently in the midst of a trade war
  • Apple has yet to comment on China's plans to probe the firm
  • China also suspects that Google is in violation of its anti-monopoly law
China's antitrust regulator is preparing for a possible investigation into Apple's policies and App Store fees, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development comes a day after China announced measures targeting US businesses including Google, farm equipment makers and the owner of fashion brand Calvin Klein, minutes after new US tariffs on Chinese goods took effect.

The country's State Administration for Market Regulation is reviewing Apple's policies, including its commission of up to 30 percent on in-app purchases and restrictions on external payment services and App Stores, the report said.

Shares of Apple were down 2.6 percent in US premarket trading.

Chinese regulators have been in discussions with Apple executives and app developers since last year, as per the report.

Apple and China's antitrust regulator did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The regulator said on Tuesday that Google was suspected of violating the country's anti-monopoly law. It did not provide further details on the investigation or on what it alleged Google had done to breach the law.

On Tuesday, Tsinghua University professor Zhang Chenying wrote in an article published in the state-owned People's Daily newspaper that the probe may be related to Google's Android operating system business.

Google had used its dominant position to impose restrictions and constraints on Chinese mobile phone manufacturers in terms of technology and business, she said without detailing where she had obtained the information from.

Separately, China's Commerce Ministry said it had put PVH Corp, the holding company for brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, and US biotechnology firm Illumina on its "unreliable entity" list.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

