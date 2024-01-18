Technology News
Direct-to-Mobile Broadcasting Trails for Streaming Without SIM, Internet Connection in 19 Cities Soon

D2M technology is said to help reach nearly 8-9 crore “TV Dark” homes across the country.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 January 2024 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

470-582 MHz spectrum will be reserved for D2M technology

Highlights
  • Shift of video traffic to D2M would unclog the 5G networks
  • Pilot projects to test the D2M technology were carried out last year
  • 69 percent of content accessed on smartphones is in the video format.
Mobile users may soon be able to stream videos without a SIM card or an Internet connection as Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting could become a reality in the near future.

Addressing a Broadcasting Summit, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said trials of the home-grown Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology would soon be held in 19 cities and made a strong pitch for reserving the 470-582 MHz spectrum for this emerging technology.

Chandra said a 25-30 percent shift of video traffic to D2M would unclog the 5G networks, accelerating the nation's digital evolution and democratising content delivery.

Last year, pilot projects to test the D2M technology were carried out in Bengaluru, Kartavya Path and Noida.

Chandra said the D2M technology would help reach nearly 8-9 crore “TV Dark” homes across the country. Of the 280 million households in the country, only 190 million have television sets.

He said there were 80 crore smartphones in the country and 69 per cent of content accessed by users was in the video format.

Chandra said heavy use of video led to the clogging of mobile networks, which resulted in the buffering of content.

Developed by Saankhya Labs and IIT Kanpur, the D2M broadcasting technology leverages terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure and public broadcaster-assigned spectrum to transmit video, audio, and data signals directly to compatible mobile and smart devices.

With the potential to reach over a billion mobile devices, the adoption of D2M technology promises transformative benefits, including cost reductions in data transmission and access, improvements in network efficiency and resilience, and potentially leading to the establishment of a nationwide emergency alert system.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Mobile Phones, Direct to Mobile Broadcasting, D2M
