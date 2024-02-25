Xiaomi 14 was launched globally on Sunday (February 25), a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 begins in Barcelona. The flagship handset from the Chinese brand runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and features an LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Xiaomi 14 flaunts a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The handset has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports 90W HyperCharge wired charging. The Xiaomi 14 was launched in China last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 price, availability

Price of Xiaomi 14 has been set at €999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Black, Jade Green, and White colour options. The phone is said to be priced below Rs. 75,000 in India, and will be cheaper after including bank offers.

Xiaomi 14 is confirmed to go official in Indian market on March 7. It will be available for purchase via Amazon, and is also said to be up on sale on Flipkart. The Indian variant is expected to boast similar specifications as the global version.

To recall, the Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in October last year with a starting price tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

The dual SIM (nano +e-SIM) Xiaomi 14 runs on HyperOS interface that's based on Android 14 and features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density, and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, HDR10+ support, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the back has 3D curved glass coating. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera featuring Leica's 75mm floating lens technology, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with 115-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel in-display front camera. The display has a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 14 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. Besides, the phone comes with a four-microphone array. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance as well.

Xiaomi has packed a 4,610mAh battery on the Xiaomi 14 with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The cited charging time from 0 to 100 percent is 31 minutes for 90W HyperCharge technology. The handset measures 152.8x71.5x8.20mm and weighs 193 grams.

