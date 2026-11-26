HP has launched the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) in India. First unveiled globally in June alongside the OmniBook X 14, the laptop is powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip and is aimed at developers and creators. It combines a 20-core CPU with a 6,144-core Blackwell RTX GPU, supports up to 128GB of unified memory and offers up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance. It also features a 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, quad speakers and a 99Wh battery.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 Price in India, Availability

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 starts at Rs. 5,49,999 in India for the 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD variant. It is available through the HP Online Store in Eclipse Grey, with shipping set to begin on December 1. Buyers can also get a cashback of Rs. 40,000 when paying with select SBI credit cards.

HP is also selling a 128GB RAM variant with 1TB of storage for Rs. 6,99,999.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16 Specifications, Features

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 runs Windows 11 Home Single Language and features a 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, up to 500 nits of SDR brightness and up to 1,100 nits in HDR mode. It also supports Low Blue Light and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The laptop is powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark N1X processor, featuring a 20-core CPU and a 6,144-core integrated NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU. It comes with 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD storage. HP claims the system delivers up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance and supports local AI workloads, including running models and intelligent agents.

For video calls, the HP OmniBook Ultra 16 has a 5-megapixel IR camera with HDR auto switch and temporal noise reduction. It also features quad speakers with HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio and DTS Virtual:X support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, a headphone and microphone combo jack and a microSD card reader. The laptop also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope and IR thermal sensor.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 16 packs a 99Wh battery and supports fast charging, reaching around 50 percent charge in 30 minutes, according to the company. It ships with a 140W USB Type-C GaN charger.

The laptop has an aluminium chassis with a sandblasted anodised finish. HP's tower hinge and trunk thermal architecture is designed to improve airflow and heat dissipation. It measures 355.8 x 256.5 x 15.7mm and weighs 2.22kg.