Global smartphone shipments rose by 2.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC). This growth came despite a memory chip shortage and other challenges during the quarter. The total smartphone shipments reached 1.26 billion units for the year 2025. Apple led the smartphone shipments with 81.3 million units shipped and a 24.2 percent global market share. Meanwhile, Samsung emerged as another key growth driver. Chinese brands Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo came in the top third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Apple and Samsung Recorded Highest Growth in Q4 2025

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global smartphone shipments rose 2.3 percent YoY in Q4 2025, reaching 336.3 million units. This growth was driven by demand for premium smartphones, the growing popularity of foldable devices, and accelerated purchases as consumers anticipated upcoming price hikes.

Apple and Samsung were the top performers, recording the highest growth rates among the top five brands, at 6.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. Apple remained the global leader for the third straight year, shipping 81.3 million units and capturing 24.2 percent of the market, backed by the success of the iPhone 17 series and strong sales in China. Samsung followed with 61.2 million units shipped and an 18.2 percent share.

According to the IDC report, Apple and Samsung's combined market share rose to 39 percent, up from 37 percent last year, indicating an increasing demand for premium smartphones.

Photo Credit: IDC

The market research firm notes that despite challenges like tariff volatility and supply chain disruption, the global smartphone market touched 1.9 percent year-over-year growth."Apple maintained its leadership for the third consecutive year, achieving record-high shipments and a strong rebound in China, fuelled by the success of the iPhone 17 series, said Nabila Popal, senior research director for Worldwide Client Devices, IDC.

Xiaomi retained its third place with an 11.2 percent share and 37.8 million units shipped. The brand faced challenges due to portfolio transition and intense competition in China. Vivo and Oppo each got an 8.0 percent share. Vivo and Oppo shipped 27 and 26.9 million units, respectively.

IDC says Vivo remains heavily reliant on India, which was the primary driver for its growth. Oppo's strong sales were backed by new product launches and solid performance in China. The full-year performance of Oppo was constrained by softer demand outside China.

Smartphone Shipments Reached 1.26 Billion Units in 2025

For the whole year 2025, global smartphone shipments reached 1.26 billion units. Apple led the market with a record 247.8 million shipments, capturing a 19.7 percent share, followed closely by Samsung with 241.2 million units and a 19.1 percent share. Xiaomi secured the third spot with 165.3 million units shipped, holding a 13.1 percent market share.

Vivo and Oppo rounded out the top five with 103.9 million and 102 million units, respectively, claiming 8.2 percent and 8.1 percent of the market.

IDC analysts are forecasting a decline in smartphone sales in 2026 due to ongoing supply chain challenges. Ryan Reith, Group VP for Worldwide Client Devices at IDC, stated that the memory shortage will be a major factor behind the downturn. “This is a time where the size and scale of the OEM will be critical, as larger players will be better able to secure advantageous supply and workable price points. Despite the outlook being down, ASPs are expected to rise because of cost increases," he said.