Smartphones with active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays have become popular in the smartphone space in recent years. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Realme have released several smartphones over the past few months featuring AMOLED panels. The AMOLED panels are known for their vibrant colours, fast touch response rate, and greater visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. For gaming and scrolling, the AMOLED panels support higher refresh rates and always-on display functionality.

If you're planning to buy a smartphone in India with an AMOLED display, there are many options across various budgets. Premium users can consider options like the OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro. If you're looking for good mid-range picks, models like the Redmi Note 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G offer great value for the price.

Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G is the latest Redmi phone available in India with an AMOLED screen. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection coating. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

On the rear, the Redmi Note 15 5G has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It has an IP66 + IP66-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Redmi Note 15 5G carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 5,520mAh, 45W fast charging

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India

Price of the Redmi Note 15 5G is set to Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model is sold for Rs. 24,999. It is launched in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple shades.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is another great option that is released with an AMOLED panel. It runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security and an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G features a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full-HD+, 120Hz reftesh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 67,999 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is another strong all‑rounder with an AMOLED panel. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model has an Exynos 1580 processor under the hood, with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A56 5G with Android 15-based One UI 7 and has promised six years of OS and security updates. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy A56 5G boasts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. This model has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1580 chipset

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 5-megapixel (macro) Front Camera: 12-megapixel

Battery and Charging Speed: 5,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price in India

Price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G in India starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. You can buy this model in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey and Awesome Olive colour options.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is a premium offering available in the Indian market with an AMOLED panel. It boasts a 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Realme GT 8 Pro has a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

You can grab the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Realme GT 8 Pro for Rs. 72,999 in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 78,999. It is released in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is another premium option with an AMOLED display and flagship specifications. This device arrived in India in November last year with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset at the helm, along with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 has a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. This model has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

The OnePlus 15 offers IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED, Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 15 Price in India

You can buy the OnePlus 15 by paying Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage version is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is released in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.