Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Shipments Soared, Vivo Extended Lead as India's Smartphone Market Stayed Flat in 2025: IDC

iPhone Shipments Soared, Vivo Extended Lead as India's Smartphone Market Stayed Flat in 2025: IDC

Apple recorded 14 million shipments in the country in 2025, marking 16 percent annual growth.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2026 13:21 IST
iPhone Shipments Soared, Vivo Extended Lead as India's Smartphone Market Stayed Flat in 2025: IDC

Apple's strong performance in 2025 was driven by the iPhone 16

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • India became Apple’s fourth-largest market globally in 2025
  • Vivo retained the top position in the Indian smartphone segment last year
  • IDC forecasts that sales volumes will fall in 2026
Advertisement

India's smartphone market closed 2025 on a flat note, according to a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC). The total smartphone shipments in the country reached 152 billion units for the year 2025, led by Vivo, followed by Samsung and Oppo. Meanwhile, Apple led the premium and mid-premium smartphone categories in the last year, and India remained as the iPhone maker's fourth-largest global market in 2025. The report notes that Xiaomi's market share declined, and companies like Realme, Motorola, and iQOO used this opportunity to strengthen their positions in the market.

Xiaomi, OnePlus Saw Sharp Declines in 2025

As per IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, India's smartphone market ended 2025 on a flat note, inching up just 0.5 percent year-over-year to 152 million units. The market witnessed a slow start, and shipments came on track in the second and third quarters. IDC notes that in the fourth quarter of 2025, shipments fell 5 percent YoY to 34 million units, as post-festive inventory normalisation and cautious consumer spending weighed on demand.

The report highlights that India became Apple's fourth-largest market globally in 2025, behind the US, China, and Japan. Apple recorded 14 million shipments in the country, marking 16 percent annual growth. In the Indian market, the iPhone maker is ranked fifth with 9.5 percent market share, but it has 29 percent share by value in 2025.

idc india smartphone market Apple

Photo Credit: IDC

 

The sale of iPhone 16 backed Apple's record growth, which alone accounted for 4 percent of total smartphone shipments in India during the year.

Vivo retained the top position in the Indian smartphone segment last year with a 19.3 percent share, followed by Samsung at 14.1 percent. Oppo came in third with 13.3 percent market share, where Realme saw shipments drop 9.5 percent but came in fourth place. Apple rounded out the top five.

Market share of OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Poco declined last year, with sales falling 38.8 percent, 29.3 percent, and 24.8 percent, respectively. IDC states that brands like Realme, Motorola, and iQOO capitalised on this shift to strengthen their positions in the market.

Increasing Demand for Premium Smartphones in India

According to IDC, the entry-level segment (sub-$100 (roughly Rs. 90,00)) grew strongly by 18 percent YoY, increasing its share to 16 percent, led by Xiaomi and Vivo. Motorola recorded the fastest growth in this segment.

The mass budget segment ($100–$200, or roughly Rs. 10,000–20,000), on the other hand, declined 8 percent YoY, with its share slipping to 41 percent from 44 percent. Vivo, Oppo and Motorola gained share in this price segment backed by models like Vivo T4X and Oppo A5.

The entry-premium segment ($200–$400, or roughly Rs. 20,000–Rs. 36,000) fell 5 percent YoY, and Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola posted gains in this category. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion led shipments in 2025. 

The mid-premium segment ($400–$600, or roughly Rs. 36,000–Rs. 54,000) grew 23 percent YoY, with Apple leading, followed by Samsung and Oppo. The iPhone 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, and the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy S24 are the key phones that led the growth

The premium segment ($600–$800, or roughly Rs. 54,000–Rs. 75,000) expanded 37 percent YoY. Apple dominated this category with a 74 percent share, backed by the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and iPhone 17.

The super-premium segment ($800 and above) surged 7 percent YoY. Apple led this segment with 63 percent, while Samsung also recorded growth backed by the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra shipments.

IDC forecasts that sales volumes will fall in 2026. "Despite stagnant shipments in a challenging 2025, India's smartphone market delivered a strong 9 percent year-over-year value growth. Looking ahead, IDC expects volumes to contract in 2026 amid an unprecedented global memory shortage," said Upasana Joshi, Senior Research Manager, Devices Research, IDC Asia Pacific.

"Recent price increases in the Android ecosystem also point toward market consolidation, where scale will be critical for vendors to secure supply and manage pricing,” he added.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Outdoor brightness isn't the best compared to the competition
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheats with intensive usage
Read detailed OPPO Oppo Reno 13 Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Samsung, IDC, Apple, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Crimson Desert a 'Premium' Experience, Will Not Have Microtransactions, Pearl Abyss Confirms

Related Stories

iPhone Shipments Soared, Vivo Extended Lead as India's Smartphone Market Stayed Flat in 2025: IDC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces March 5 Event
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Launch With This Selfie Camera Upgrade
  3. Poco X8 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset
  4. Realme P4 Power Review
  5. Lava Bold N2 Launched in India With a 5,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Vivo V60 Lite 4G (2026) Debuts With Updated Snapdragon Chipset
  7. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots
  8. Anthropic, Infosys to Join Hands to Build Agentic AI Tools for Enterprises
  9. Hackers Send Physical Letters to to Phish These Crypto Investors
  10. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Appears in FCC Listing; Renders Reveal Second Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 6300 SoC Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. Hackers Send Physical Phishing Letters Impersonating Trezor and Ledger to Trick Users
  3. Infinix Note 60 Ultra Battery Details Revealed by US FCC Listing; Leaked Renders Hint at Secondary Display
  4. Android XR OS Reportedly Leaks in Early Screenshots; to Offer Clean Spatial Interface, ‘Glimmer’ Design
  5. iOS 26.4 Beta 1: Apple Music Gets New AI-Powered Playlist Playground Feature
  6. India AI Summit: Anthropic, Infosys Announce Partnership to Bring Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises
  7. Valve Says Steam Deck OLED Is Out of Stock Due to RAM and Storage Shortages
  8. AI Impact Summit: India Expected to Witness Over $200 Billion Worth of AI Investments, IT Minister Says
  9. Adani Group Announces $100 Billion Plan for Hyperscale AI-Ready Data Centres by 2035
  10. Infinix GT 50 Pro Design Leaked, Specifications Might Include Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »