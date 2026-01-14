Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 18 Series, iPhone Air 2 Display Sizes Leaked; iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Feature Under-Display Face ID

iPhone Air 2 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 14:19 IST
iPhone 18 Series, iPhone Air 2 Display Sizes Leaked; iPhone 18 Pro Models Said to Feature Under-Display Face ID

iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED LTPO display

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 series is said to feature LTPO panels with 120Hz refresh rate
  • iPhone 18 Pro models could drop Dynamic Island for a punch-hole design
  • The iPhone 18 model is expected to retain the Dynamic Island
It has been nearly five months since Apple released the iPhone 17 series, but leaks about this year's iPhone 18 lineup have already started to pop up. A new leak suggests the display sizes of iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2. All upcoming models are said to sport LTPO AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the iPhone 18 Pro models are said to feature a repositioned and smaller Dynamic Island design that features a selfie camera, while Face ID sensors could be moved under the display.

iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 Display Sizes (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo leaked the display measurements of the iPhone 18 series. The rumoured iPhone 18 is said to feature a 6.27-inch LTPO 120Hz screen with a Dynamic Island. The iPhone Air 2, on the other hand, is tipped to offer a 6.55-inch LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 18 Pro is said to have a 6.27-inch LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to get a 6.86-inch ​​LTPO display with the same refresh rate. Both Pro models are said to drop the Dynamic Island. 

The leak claims the iPhone 18 series is now in the sample production phase, and Apple could finally be moving away from the Dynamic Island design on premium models. Apple debuted the Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022.

This isn't the first time we have seen rumours about upcoming design changes in the iPhone 18 series. Previous leaks have also claimed that Apple is working on under-display Face ID for the iPhone 18 lineup. This would allow Apple to eliminate the current pill-shaped cutout used for the Dynamic Island. This would enable a cleaner display with a small punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Apple is not the first smartphone brand to explore the under-display camera technology. Companies like Samsung and ZTE have already used this feature on their select models.

The company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September alongside the iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 is likely to be released in Spring 2027. The lineup could ship with the A20 or the A20 Pro processor,

Comments

Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air 2, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
