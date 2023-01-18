Google is reportedly working on expanding its range of connected devices by introducing a new smart locator tag. The new device will work on a distributed tracking network similar to Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag. It has been spotted with the codename ‘Grogu' and is said to be in early development. The smart locator will help users to locate a missing object by using an inbuilt speaker. The device is said to be developed by Google's Nest team.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims that Google is developing a smart wireless that will work on a distributed tracking network similar to that of Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag. However, the tech giant may call distributed tracking network as the ‘Finder Network.' The upcoming device has been spotted with the codename 'Grogu.'

"grogu" (alternatively "groguaudio" or "GR10") is currently in development by the Nest team (although that doesn't necessarily mean it's gonna launch under Nest). — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Wojciechowski says that the purported Google tracker would include an inbuilt speaker. It will also come in multiple colours and might support Bluetooth LE and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Meanwhile, Esper's Mishaal Rahman also shared details about Google's purported tracker. He tweeted that the device would use Google's Fast Pair feature and will be recognised as a ‘locator tag.' The device is currently in early development and is being built by Google's Nest team, according to Rahman. While the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming device, it is speculated to be announced alongside the Pixel 8 at Google I/O 2023.

Google is also reportedly working on a new Chromecast with Google TV model. According to a recent preview update to the Google Home app, Google has been spotted preparing to launch a new Chromecast with a Google TV dongle, codenamed "YTC." It is likely to be a "Chromecast with Google TV" device. It is mentioned along with earlier versions of "YTV" (Chromecast with Google TV) and "YTB" (Chromecast HD). The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) was launched in India in September last year.

