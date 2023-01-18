Technology News

Google Working on Apple AirTag-Like Smart Tracker Codenamed ‘Grogu’: Report

Google’s upcoming smart tracker or locator tag will reportedly use the company's Fast Pair feature.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2023 13:54 IST
Google Working on Apple AirTag-Like Smart Tracker Codenamed ‘Grogu’: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Google’s smart tracker will work on a distributed tracking network similar to Apple's AirTags

Highlights
  • Google’s "Grogu" said to be developed by the Nest team
  • It will have an in-built speaker to help locate a missing object
  • Google Grogu will work similarly to Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag

Google is reportedly working on expanding its range of connected devices by introducing a new smart locator tag. The new device will work on a distributed tracking network similar to Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag. It has been spotted with the codename ‘Grogu' and is said to be in early development. The smart locator will help users to locate a missing object by using an inbuilt speaker. The device is said to be developed by Google's Nest team.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims that Google is developing a smart wireless that will work on a distributed tracking network similar to that of Apple's AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag. However, the tech giant may call distributed tracking network as the ‘Finder Network.' The upcoming device has been spotted with the codename 'Grogu.'

Wojciechowski says that the purported Google tracker would include an inbuilt speaker. It will also come in multiple colours and might support Bluetooth LE and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Meanwhile, Esper's Mishaal Rahman also shared details about Google's purported tracker. He tweeted that the device would use Google's Fast Pair feature and will be recognised as a ‘locator tag.' The device is currently in early development and is being built by Google's Nest team, according to Rahman. While the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming device, it is speculated to be announced alongside the Pixel 8 at Google I/O 2023.

Google is also reportedly working on a new Chromecast with Google TV model. According to a recent preview update to the Google Home app, Google has been spotted preparing to launch a new Chromecast with a Google TV dongle, codenamed "YTC." It is likely to be a "Chromecast with Google TV" device. It is mentioned along with earlier versions of "YTV" (Chromecast with Google TV) and "YTB" (Chromecast HD). The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) was launched in India in September last year. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google smart tracker
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Engineer Tells US Court That the Firm Staged 2016 Video Promoting Self-Driving Capabilities
Redmi Note 12 4G Indian and Global Variant Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch Soon: Report
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

Google Working on Apple AirTag-Like Smart Tracker Codenamed ‘Grogu’: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Reportedly Working on AirTag-Like ‘Grogu’ Smart Tracker
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G With Retractable Portrait Lens Debuts in India
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Class, Release Date Announced
  10. Lenovo Yoga 9i With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip’s Global Model Shows Up on Geekbench, Reveals Key Specifications: Report
  2. ‘I Don't Think We've Seen the Limits of It’: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Gives Nod to Crypto Technology
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Price Details Leak Ahead of Launch: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G Indian and Global Variant Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch Soon: Report
  5. Meta Oversight Board Says Company Needs to Change Adult Nudity Policy to Be More Inclusive
  6. Google Working on Apple AirTag-Like Smart Tracker Codenamed ‘Grogu’: Report
  7. Tesla Engineer Tells US Court That the Firm Staged 2016 Video Promoting Self-Driving Capabilities
  8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Battle Pass, Live Service Elements
  9. Apple Production in India Said to Receive a Boost as 14 Chinese Suppliers Granted Clearance
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core I9-13900H CPUs, 3.2K Displays Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.