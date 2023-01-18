Redmi Note 12 4G has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI website. According to previous reports, the handset could launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, may launch Redmi Note 12 4G globally, as well as in India, soon. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G launch was also hinted at earlier, as the phone appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023).

According to a Xiaomiui report (via), the Redmi Note 12 4G model was spotted on the IMEI database. It is tipped to be an affordable smartphone in the Redmi Note lineup. It was reportedly spotted under the codename “Tapas,” a term unique to its Indian variant.

“We detected 3 models in the IMEI Database. There will be 2 versions of the Redmi Note 12 4G. Model numbers 23021RAAEG and 23028RA60L are for the global and Indian markets. These versions will not have NFC. Its codename is “tapas“. When we examine the name Tapas, it turns out that it is a term unique to India. This confirms that the non-NFC version will have the codename “tapas,”” the Xiaomiui report states.

The report also adds that model number 23021RAA2Y is only available in the Global market. This variant, reportedly codenamed “Topaz,” will include NFC feature. The Redmi Note 12 4G will come with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. According to the report, the phone will come with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top-tier storage option will likely include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

According to a previous report, the Redmi Note 12 4G was expected to launch as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G was then spotted on the IMEI database with codename ‘sweet_k6a_global,' while the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro had the codename ‘sweet_global'. The same report added that Xiaomi previously planned to launch the handset codenamed ‘sweet_k6a_global' as Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023).

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G also appeared on the NBTC website in December 2022 with the same model number as that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023). The launch details of Redmi Note 12 4G have not yet been officially confirmed.

The Redmi Note 12 5G series recently launched in India with three variants - Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

