The Apple TV app for Android devices is now available on Google Play. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also rolling out the Apple TV+ subscription and the Major League Soccer (MLS) Season Pass to Android users with the app. The streaming platform, which was launched in November 2019, arrived on Google TV in 2021, and nearly six years later has become available on Android as well. The app will offer access to Apple's original shows and movies such as Severance, Slow Horses, CODA, and more.

Apple TV Debuts on Android

In a newsroom post, the iPhone maker announced the availability of the Apple TV app on Google Play. However, the rollout is ongoing and it might take a few days before the Android app is available to everyone globally. Previously, users required an Apple device or a smart TV with a compatible operating system to access the platform. Now, Android users will be able to consume exclusive content while on the go. Google also confirmed the move in a blog post.

The Apple TV app on Android will offer several key features such as Continue Watching that will let users resume a show or a movie from where they left off. The feature also works across all of their devices. Additionally, the Saved Watchlist feature will also be available to keep track of the content users plan to watch in the future. The app also supports the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Android users will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ from the app. The subscription is priced at Rs. 99 a month, and comes with a seven-day free trial. The streaming platform features several popular shows including Severance, Slow Horses, The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, Palm Royale, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso.

Subscribers will also be able to access Apple Original films such as Wolfs, The Instigators, The Family Plan, Killers of the Flower Moon, CODA, and more.

Additionally, the app also allows access to the MLS league, where football players such as Leonel Messi, Miguel Almirón, Hirving Lozano, and Riqui Puig play. To watch the matches and additional MLS content, users will have to purchase the MLS Season Pass which is priced at Rs. 1,299 per month during the season, or Rs. 7,000 for the entire season. Notably, a typical MLS season begins in late February or early March and concludes in mid-October.