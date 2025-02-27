Technology News
Google Translate App Could Reportedly Get AI Capabilities, Allow Users to Customise Translations

With this AI upgrade, the Google Translate app will let users ask follow-up queries about translations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The AI feature in the Google Translate app is said to provide insights about the translation

  • The feature appears to be powered by Gemini
  • It was spotted in the Google Translate Android app version 9.3.78
  • Google is yet to roll out the feature to users
Google is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) feature for Google Translate's Android app. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is integrating AI capabilities into the app to allow users to get insights about their translations and ask additional queries. The app is said to let users customise the translation based on text prompts as well. Additionally, users can reportedly also provide feedback about the translations with a single tap. This feature is said to not be available to users currently.

Google Translate to Reportedly Get AI Features

According to an Android Authority report, the tech giant could soon add AI features to the Android app of Google Translate. The publication claimed to have enabled the new feature in the Translate app version 9.3.78.731229477.7. However, the company has not shipped the feature, and users will not be able to try it out just yet.

google translate ai android authority Google Translate AI feature

Google Translate's AI feature
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Based on a video shared by the publication, the new interface of the Google Translate app now shows an “Ask a Follow-up” button after providing the initial translation. Users can tap on it to access several AI-powered features to improve the response and customise it.

Tapping on the button is said to show additional information about the translation such as the nuances used, the reason for translating certain words, and the reasons for keeping some words in the original language.

Several pop-up buttons reportedly appear at the bottom of the screen that can be tapped to customise the translation. As per the video shared, these buttons include words such as Formal, Simplify, Casual, Alternative Translations, Rephrase, Regional Variants, and more. Each of these is said to act as an independent prompt that changes the translation's tonality and structure.

Additionally, users can reportedly hear the translation by tapping a speaker icon. This will allow them to listen to the pronunciation. If they do not like the translation or find it to be inaccurate, they can tap a thumbs-down icon next to the response to provide feedback to Google. Alternatively, they can tap the thumbs-up icon to indicate the response was up to the mark.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
