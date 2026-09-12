Best Phones for Video Recording in India: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and More

Apple and leading Android brands have recently launched many flagships in Indian and global markets designed for high-quality video recording. With versatile cameras, they offer excellent stabilisation, rich colours, and low-light performance. Many models support 4K recording at 120fps to provide reliable and smooth videos without dropped frames. Here we have listed the best phones available in India for video recording. Our picks include iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's current flagship smartphone, iPhone 17 Pro Max, is one of the best devices available on the market for video recording. It offers professional recording options, making it great for content creators and vloggers. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor offers 4X optical zoom. For selfies and videos, it has an 18-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus.

iPhone 17 Pro Max supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording and ProRes recording of up to 4K at 120fps. You can also use Action mode. The handset runs on Apple's A19 Pro chip. It has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available with up to 2TB of storage. It is claimed to offer up to 37 hours of video playback on a single charge. This phone supports up to 40W fast charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India

You can grab the iPhone 17 Pro Max starting at Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB storage variant. It is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is another strong contender with a versatile phone camera system. It boasts a quad rear-camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

For video recording, it offers Super Steady video recording with Horizontal Lock. The handset also supports the Advanced Professional Video (APV) standard for capturing high-quality videos. The Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It has a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is retailing for Rs. 1,59,999, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB variant costs Rs. 1,89,999. You can get it in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is a perfect choice for users who like Google's computational photography and AI-powered camera features. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens with macro focus, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The telephoto camera offers 5x optical zoom and up to 100x Pro Res Zoom. It has a 42-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 8K video recording at up to 30fps using Video Boost, along with 4K recording at 24fps, 30fps, and 60fps. It offers several features like Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Cinematic Blur, and Cinematic Pan. It has a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on Google's Tensor G5 chipset. It carries a 5,200mAh battery.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 in India for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Vivo X300 Ultra

The Vivo X300 Ultra is another camera flagship available in India. It has Zeiss-branded optics, including a 200-megapixel ZEISS gimbal-grade APO telephoto camera. It supports multi-focal video recording, 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, among others.

The camera setup also has a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries a 6,510mAh battery unit, 90W wired charging support, and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in India.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is another smartphone designed for high-quality photo and video recording. It has Leica-branded optics, and the camera setup of the phone includes a 200-megapixel telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 1-inch main sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It can record 8K footage at 30fps and 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 120fps. It comes with features including ShootSteady recording and Night Video recording.

A Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is used in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. It has a 6.9-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in India. You can get it in Black and White colours.

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