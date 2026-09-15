Redmi Note 17 Pro Drops in India Today: How to Watch the Launch Live

Redmi Note 17 Pro series will be launched in India today, weeks after the series was unveiled in select global markets. The lineup will include two models, namely the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. Before the unveiling, the Xiaomi sub-brand teased details about the two phones, including their design, colourways, specifications, and features, hinting at what the Redmi Note 17 Pro series will offer. Both smartphones will use different Snapdragon chipsets. The Redmi Note 17 Pro series will also feature a dual rear camera setup, similar to its global counterpart.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max before they launch in India today.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series India Launch Details

Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max in India today (Tuesday). Xiaomi's sub-brand has scheduled a dedicated livestream to unveil the two smartphones in India.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max launch livestream will begin at 12 pm IST, and you can watch it on Redmi India's official YouTube channel for all the details. Alternatively, you can click here or watch the livestream in the embedded player below.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Details regarding the India pricing and storage configurations of the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed during the livestream later today. However, a tipster recently shared that the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 39,000 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration will reportedly be priced at Rs. 42,000.

On the other hand, one can look at the pricing of the Pro Max model in global markets. For reference, the Redmi Note 17 Pro was launched in Japan at a starting price of JPY 79,980 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 8GB + 512GB model was unveiled at JPY 99,980 (about Rs. 62,000) for the 8GB + 512GB model.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon. The Redmi Note 17 Pro will be offered in at least a pink colourway, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be offered in at least a Secret Sunshine colour option.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

On the specs front, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will feature a 10,000mAh battery. The tech firm claims that the smartphone will provide more than four days of battery life on a single charge. The two smartphones will also feature a dual rear camera setup. The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back.

Moreover, the tech firm recently confirmed that the new Redmi Note 17 Pro series will launch in India with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. The series is also claimed to offer TÜV SÜD 5-Star Titan Quality-certified durability. The lineup will also offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection. While the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip. More details will be revealed during the livestream.