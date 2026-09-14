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Google May Soon Give Android Users More Control Over Advanced Protection Features; Suggests APK Teardown

The optional “Expert features” section was reportedly spotted in Google Play Services version 26.36.30.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 18:57 IST
Google May Soon Give Android Users More Control Over Advanced Protection Features; Suggests APK Teardown

Photo Credit: Google

USB Protection is already available on Pixel 6 and newer models

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Highlights
  • Google could make some Advanced Protection features optional
  • “Expert features” section is expected to be added to the settings
  • Google launched the AAPM with Android 16
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Google launched Android Advanced Protection Mode (AAPM) with Android 16. This advanced safety feature, designed to enhance Android device security against cyberattacks, harmful apps, and data risks, is likely to become more flexible soon. A recent APK teardown of Google Play Services reportedly suggests that Google will group some of the security features in Advanced Protection Mode into an optional section in a future update. Currently, users have limited control over the individual features.

Google's Advanced Protection Could Get New Expert Features

During an APK teardown of Google Play Services version 26.36.30, Android Authority discovered that Google is working on making many Advanced Protection features optional. It is said to be developing a new “Expert features” section within the Advanced Protection Settings. The strings spotted in the build reportedly show that Intrusion Detection, USB Protection and Unsecured Wi-Fi Networks options will be grouped under this new section.

Screenshots of the feature shared by the publication show that “Expert features offer a higher level of protection, which may come with some additional restrictions.”

Currently, Intrusion Logging is the only Advanced Protection component that Google identifies as optional. The proposed changes are expected to give users more control. USB Protection feature, designed to restrict new USB connections when the phone is locked, is already available on Pixel 6 and newer models. This feature can delay fast charging until the screen is unlocked. If Google moves this to the proposed Expert features section, users could disable it while keeping other Advanced Protection measures active.

With this update, Google is also expected to make the unsecured Wi-Fi protection optional, allowing devices to bypass restrictions on automatically connecting to open, WEP, or OWE networks.

Google launched the AAPM with Android 16 in 2025. This security feature was introduced to safeguard both the device and Google Account from malware, phishing, online attacks, and unauthorised access. It enables security settings across Google apps, including Chrome, Google Message, and Phone by Google. It also incorporates third-party applications.

It enforces Google Play Protect, blocking installations from unknown sources. It offers features like Theft Detection, Lock Offline Device, USB Protection, failed-authentication locks, and AI-based Scam Detection, among others. It also prevents connections to less secure 2G networks.

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Further reading: Advanced Protection for Android, Android Advanced Protection Mode, AAPM, Google, Google Play Services, Google Play, Expert features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Google May Soon Give Android Users More Control Over Advanced Protection Features; Suggests APK Teardown
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