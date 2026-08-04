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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design Revealed as Made by Google Launch Event Draws Close

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is now confirmed to feature a redesigned rear camera module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 14:14 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design Revealed as Made by Google Launch Event Draws Close

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold might feature a triple rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in a new green colourway
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold might feature a new Tensor SoC
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Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is set to launch in India and other global markets next week. The upcoming book-style foldable from Mountain View-based tech giant will be accompanied by the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro. The company recently began teasing the unveiling of its next-generation smartphones. Now, the tech giant has revealed the design of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, while confirming the subtle design changes earlier spotted in leaked renders. The foldable is shown to feature a similar square-shaped camera module. However, the camera island has been tweaked to feature two pill-shaped elements.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design

In a post on X, the Mountain View-based tech giant revealed the design of its soon-to-be-launched book-style foldable, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The smartphone is shown to feature subtle design changes, primarily to the rear camera module. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will retain the square-shaped rear camera plateau. However, the two visors, featuring the camera lenses, will be bigger than the foldable's predecessor's camera visors.

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Interestingly, the rumoured Pixel Glow light, expected to feature on the Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models, appears to be missing on the company's foldable. The centered Google branding will be placed in the middle of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold's rear panel. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, a speaker grille and microphone cutout appear on the top of this handset.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is teased to launch in a green finish. The smartphone is confirmed to arrive with various Gemini AI-powered tools. The flat front and rear panels also appear to be similar. We already know that the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be launched in India and other global markets on August 12. The upcoming Pixel 11 series will be available for pre-order in India on the same day via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will reportedly feature an 8-inch foldable OLED screen on the inside and a 6.4-inch OLED cover display screen on the outside. It could be powered by the new Tensor G6 chipset, coupled with the Titan M3 coprocessor, offering up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It might carry a triple rear camera system, led by a 48-megapixel main shooter, with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It might also sport two 10-megapixel cameras on the cover and foldable displays for selfies.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold India Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Design, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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