Since going live on August 7, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has brought discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and home appliances. Gaming laptops are also part of the ongoing offers, with models from Asus, HP and Lenovo available below Rs. 1 lakh. The selection includes laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, RTX 3050 and RTX 4050 GPUs, giving shoppers options across different price points. Additional bank discounts and exchange offers can further reduce the effective purchase price on select models.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Gaming laptop buyers can find several deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, including options from HP, Lenovo and Asus. The sale is advertising discounts of up to 50 percent on gaming devices, along with instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 and additional exchange savings of up to Rs. 10,000. Eligible HDFC Bank transactions also offer an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 10,500. Buyers should check the individual listing for the applicable offers and final effective price.

The Lenovo LOQ with an RTX 4050 is available at an effective price of Rs. 86,490, while the HP Victus with an RTX 4050 and 13th Gen Core i7 comes in at Rs. 86,990. Another HP Victus model with an RTX 4050 and Ryzen 7 7445HS is available for an effective Rs. 81,990, while the Asus Gaming V16 (2025) drops to Rs. 81,240 after the applicable offer.

For buyers looking to spend less, the HP Victus with an RTX 3050 and 14th Gen Core i5 is available for an effective Rs. 77,740. The HP Victus with a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 2050 is the most affordable option in this selection, with an effective price of Rs. 70,990.

We've also already put together our picks of the best deals on electronics and home appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. These include offers on smartphones, tablets, home theatre systems, vacuum cleaners, soundbars, ACs, smart TVs and other products, so shoppers planning a bigger upgrade can check out those roundups as well.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link HP Victus RTX 4050, Core i7 13th Gen Rs. 1,03,018 Rs. 86,990 Buy Here Lenovo LOQ RTX 4050, Ryzen 7 170 Rs. 1,36,490 Rs. 86,490 Buy Here HP Victus RTX 4050, Ryzen 7 7445HS Rs. 1,66,124 Rs. 81,990 Buy Here Asus Gaming V16 (2025), RTX 4050 Rs. 98,999 Rs. 81,240 Buy Here HP Victus RTX 3050, Core i5 14th Gen Rs. 1,01,200 Rs. 77,740 Buy Here HP Victus, Ryzen 7, RTX 2050 Rs. 74,026 Rs. 70,990 Buy Here

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