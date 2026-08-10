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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000

Amazon is offering Amazon Pay-based offers for shoppers.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2026 20:45 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000

Amazon Pay ICICI card users can get additional discounts during the sale

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is currently live in India
  • The yearly sale started last week
  • Select smartphones are listed with exchange offers
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India, with blockbuster deals and offers on smartphones. The Pixel 10, Xiaomi 17T and Oppo Reno 15 are the most popular 5G smartphones listed with major price cuts during the sale. The e-tailer is associated with HDFC Bank to provide an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made through their Credit and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Selling 5G Phones at Discounted Prices

The Vivo V70 5G is currently sold at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, down from the MRP of Rs. 65,999. Interested gamers can exchange their old smartphones to get an extra discount of up to Rs.  48,050. Similarly, the Google Pixel 10 5G is listed for Rs. 66,800, instead of the MRP of Rs. 79,999. Buyers can avail up to Rs.  38,050 off by exchange.

Similarly, brands like Samsung, iQOO, Oppo and more are selling their recent and year-old handsets with 5G connectivity at discounted rates. Above the sale price, you can avail no-cost EMI options on various products. Amazon is also offering instant discounts on purchases using Amazon Pay wallets and Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Transactions made using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI are eligible to get up to a 10 percent discount. Further, there are coupon based off. 

Here, we've included the handpicked best 5G smartphone deals under Rs. 70,000 that you can get on Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026. Customers can also compare prices on Flipkart Freedom Sale before making a purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best 5G Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 70,000

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 84,990 Rs. 64,999 Buy Now
Google Pixel 10 79,999 Rs. 66,800 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 16 5G Rs. 89,999 Rs. 60,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Rs. 80,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Motorola Edge 70 Max 5G 94,999 Rs. 58,996 Buy Now
Vivo V70 5G Rs. 65,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
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Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000
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