Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 70,000

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India, with blockbuster deals and offers on smartphones. The Pixel 10, Xiaomi 17T and Oppo Reno 15 are the most popular 5G smartphones listed with major price cuts during the sale. The e-tailer is associated with HDFC Bank to provide an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made through their Credit and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Selling 5G Phones at Discounted Prices

The Vivo V70 5G is currently sold at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, down from the MRP of Rs. 65,999. Interested gamers can exchange their old smartphones to get an extra discount of up to Rs. 48,050. Similarly, the Google Pixel 10 5G is listed for Rs. 66,800, instead of the MRP of Rs. 79,999. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 38,050 off by exchange.

Similarly, brands like Samsung, iQOO, Oppo and more are selling their recent and year-old handsets with 5G connectivity at discounted rates. Above the sale price, you can avail no-cost EMI options on various products. Amazon is also offering instant discounts on purchases using Amazon Pay wallets and Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Transactions made using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI are eligible to get up to a 10 percent discount. Further, there are coupon based off.

Here, we've included the handpicked best 5G smartphone deals under Rs. 70,000 that you can get on Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026. Customers can also compare prices on Flipkart Freedom Sale before making a purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best 5G Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 70,000

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