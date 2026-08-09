Google is scheduled to host the Made by Google event this week. With the first teaser of the event, which was posted by the Mountain View-based tech giant last month, the company revealed a glimpse of the design of its next-generation smartphones, namely the Google Pixel 11 series. Leading up to the event, the tech giant has now confirmed that the Made by Google event is set to witness the launch of the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google's new book-style foldable. Apart from the smartphones, reports and leaks suggest that the new Google Pixel Watch 5 will also be unveiled during the event, along with the Pixel Tag, the company's first Bluetooth tracker.

Since Google's event is right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Made by Google August 2026 event, from how to watch the livestream to everything that could be launched.

Made by Google: When Is It, How to Watch Livestream

In July, the tech giant announced that it would host the Made by Google event on August 12 in New York City. The event will kick off at 6 pm ET (August 13, 3:30 am IST). Google will livestream the launch event via its social media channels and the official Made by Google YouTube channel, as the company does every year.

You will also be able to watch the livestream of the event on the company's website in your specific region. If you miss the live event, Google is expected to publish the livestream on the Made by Google YouTube channel for viewers.

The event will also see appearances by a number of celebrities, including Shubman Gill, Alex Cooper, Ayami Nakajo, Stephen Curry, Peggy Gou, Jesser, Juju Watkins, Pink Pantheress, Chari Hawkins, Steven Gerrard, and Daniel Durant. On top of this, the Made by Google event will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Made by Google: New Launches (Expected)

We already know that during the upcoming Made by Google event, the Mountain View-based tech giant will launch its new Google Pixel 11 series, which is confirmed to include Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

However, reports also suggest that the company will also unveil its next-generation smartwatch, which could be marketed as the Google Pixel Watch 5. Moreover, the company could be planning to foray into a new category with the launch of its first Bluetooth tracker, the Pixel Tag.

Google Pixel 11

The Google Pixel 11 will reportedly launch at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs. 79,000) in the US and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) in the EU. The phone could be offered in Fuchsia, Light Sterling, Moss, and Midnight Haze colour options. In terms of specifications, it is expected to launch with the new HiLight feature, which was earlier expected to be called Pixel Glow. It might sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) resolution, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, along with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

According to reports, the Google Pixel 11 could be powered by the unreleased Tensor G6 chipset, coupled with Google's proprietary Titan M3 security coprocessor. It is said to ship with the latest Android 17 version. For optics, the handset might carry a dual rear camera unit, with a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could be backed by a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired and Qi2 wireless fast charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL

Coming to the Pro models, the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will reportedly be launched at starting prices of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,500) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000), respectively. The phone could go on sale in Dune, Light Fog, Midnight Haze, and Pine colour options. The Pro models might feature the same chipset, coprocessor, and OS as the standard model.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro might feature a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will reportedly boast a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness as the Pro model.

For optics, both phones are expected to feature a triple rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The phones could also sport a 42-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch display cutout. While the Pro model might feature a 4,850mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support, the Pro XL model might ship with a 5,115mAh cell with 45W wired and Qi2 wireless fast charging support.

Google Pixel Pro Fold

Google's next-generation book-style foldable will reportedly be the most expensive among the lot, with the price of the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold expected to start at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000). It might feature an 8-inch foldable OLED display on the inside and a 6.4-inch OLED cover screen on the outside, with both panels offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to pack a 4,806mAh battery with the same charging support as the Pro model.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will reportedly feature the same Tensor G6 chipset, Titan coprocessor, and OS as the other three Pixel 11 series phones. For optics, it is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities. The might sport two 10-megapixel cameras on the cover screen and the foldable screen for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag

Apart from the phones, the Google Pixel Watch 5 will also be launched during the Made by Google event on August 12 (August 13 in India). Leaks suggest that the smartwatch will be offered in 41mm and 45mm sizes, measuring about 12.3mm in terms of thickness. The 41mm option might weigh 31g, and the 45mm variant could weigh 36.7g.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 is said to sport an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, up to 60Hz refresh rate, 320 ppi pixel density, and custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, paired with a Cortex-M55 coprocessor. The 41mm model might pack a 332mAh battery, while the 45mm variant is said to feature a 465mAh cell.

Lastly, the Mountain View-based tech giant will reportedly also launch the Pixel Tag. It is said to be the company's first Bluetooth-based tracker, which will compete with Apple's AirTag. Reports suggest that the Pixel Tag will be able to locate misplaced items using audible alerts via Google's Find My Device. It might arrive in at least a Fog Light colourway. In terms of pricing, the Pixel Tag is said to cost EUR 34.90 (roughly Rs. 3,800) in the EU.