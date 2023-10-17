Technology News

Google Pixel 8 Series to Get Lossless Audio Support With Future Update

Google is reported to support display output over a USB Type-C port and could enable this feature in a future update.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 12:09 IST
Google Pixel 8 Series to Get Lossless Audio Support With Future Update

Photo Credit: Google

lossless USB audio will be available on Pixel 8 series and other Android phones in a future release

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8 series will get an audio quality upgrade soon
  • App developers will have to adopt new lossless audio API before rollout
  • Other Android phones will also get the feature in the near future
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro debuted earlier this month during the Made by Google event with an impressive mix of premium features. Now, the tech giant is bringing an audio quality upgrade for the latest flagship Pixel lineup. Google has confirmed that lossless USB audio will come to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a future update, allowing music fans to experience their favourite tracks without alteration and any loss of quality. Besides the Pixel 8 series, phones from other manufacturers running on Android 14 will also gain this functionality and app developers will have to adopt the new API (application programming interface) for lossless audio to take advantage of the feature.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session for Android 14, Dave Burke, Google's Vice President of Engineering, confirmed that lossless USB audio is coming to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. He notes that this feature will "ensure bit perfect audio" allowing audio to bypass the audio mixer and any processing effects among others. "Pixel 8 and other OEMs are expected to support this mode in their hardware abstraction layer (HAL) implementations in later releases. App developers will need to adopt the new API for lossless audio to take advantage of it." he said.

The lossless USB audio will be available on the Pixel 8 series and other Android phones in a future release. With this development, music lovers can soon listen to their favourite songs in their purest form with all subtle details, without any processing effects over compatible USB-wired headsets. Music streaming apps like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Tidal already offer lossless audio. 

Google is also expected to support display output over the USB Type-C port and could enable this feature in the future through an update. This would allow the handset to drive an attached monitor. The company is yet to confirm the development, though known tipster MishaalRahman (@MishaalRahman) has reported it works and even suggested a method for enabling DisplayPort Alt Mode aka video output over USB Type-C port on Pixel 8 series smartphones. Now, an X user @mile_freak07 has revealed that he was able to get video output over the USB Type-C port working on a Pixel 8 Pro using this method. He also posted a Magisk module on the Xda-developers forum that can enable this quickly on other rooted Pixel 8 handsets.

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are currently up for sale in India via Flipkart. The vanilla model's price starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Made by Google 2023, Dave Burke, Google, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, lossless USB audio, lossless audio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Rollout iOS 17.1 by October 24, Fix Radiation Levels on iPhone 12 Models in France: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Surges After Spread of False ETF Approval News, Most Altcoins See Gains
Google Pixel 8 Series to Get Lossless Audio Support With Future Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Off Hinge Design, Durability
  2. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  3. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  4. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Deals on Popular Smartphones
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to Get Lossless USB Audio Soon
  7. Apple Will Reportedly Release iOS 17.1 Update by This Date
  8. Apple Festive Season Sale Goes Live With Up to Rs. 10,000 Discounts
  9. Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Reveals New Voice Actors Replacing Justin Roiland
  10. Spider-Man 2 Review: Insomniac’s Ambitious Sequel Swings for the Fences
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi HyperOS Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi 14 Series; Firm to Retire MIUI
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series to Get Lossless Audio Support With Future Update
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Surges After Spread of False ETF Approval News, Most Altcoins See Gains
  4. Apple to Rollout iOS 17.1 by October 24, Fix Radiation Levels on iPhone 12 Models in France: Report
  5. OnePlus Open First Look Video Shows Hinge Design, Demonstrates Durability
  6. Intel Core 14th Gen Unlocked Desktop CPUs Launched: All Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops From Lenovo, Asus and HP
  8. Xiaomi 14 Complete Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1.5K Screen
  9. Dubai Onboards Solana as Blockchain Ecosystem Partner for DMCC Free Economic Zone
  10. WhatsApp Introduces New Bottom Tab Interface for Users on Android After Months of Beta Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »