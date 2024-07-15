Technology News
Google Pixel 9 series smartphones are expected to carry Tensor G4 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 series is expected to succeed the Pixel 8 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series will be launched on August 13
  • The smartphones could carry ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors
  • The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to ship with Android 15
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to launch alongside the base Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro at an upcoming launch event on August 13. The successor to the Google Pixel Fold is also expected to be unveiled during this event. It is likely to carry the moniker Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold have reportedly been spotted on a Canadian certification website. Pixel 9 series smartphones have also reportedly appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. At the same time, hands-on videos of the purported Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL have leaked online.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold REL Listing

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appeared on Canada's Radio Equipment List (REL) certification website, according to a MySmartPrice report. Another report from the publication also claimed to have spotted the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones on the REL website and the entire Pixel 9 series lineup on the FCC certification site. As per the report, the listings do not reveal any specifications of the upcoming handsets, but they confirm their monikers.

The reported FCC listings of Google Pixel 9 series smartphones suggest that connectivity options for the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, UWB, and 5G.

The Pixel 9 series handsets are also said to support thread radio, which allows smartphones to control smart home devices. The base Pixel 9, on the other hand, is likely to support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, 5G, UWB and NFC.

The FCC listing also reportedly suggests that the vanilla Google Pixel 9 and another handset in the lineup may measure 152.8 x 72 mm in length and width.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 leaked hands-on videos

Additionally, two hands-on videos of Google Pixel 9 series smartphones have surfaced online. One video compares the vanilla Pixel 9 with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, while the other shows the latter with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. These videos were first spotted on TikTok by YTECHB.

The videos show that the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL will be larger than the base Pixel 9 model. The XL variant is seen with three rear camera sensors alongside an LED flash and a temperature sensor. The Pixel 9 appears with two camera units and an LED flash. Both handsets are seen with the power and volume buttons on the right edge, while the SIM tray, USB Type-C port and speaker grille are placed on the bottom. 

In comparison with the large, boxy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the purported Google Pixel 9 Pro XL appears to be slightly smaller in size, with more rounded edges.

The possible prices of the Google Pixel 9 series were recently leaked. The base Google Pixel 9 is tipped to start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,000), while the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could start at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000) and EUR 1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,72,000), respectively. Previously, the Pixel 9 series phones were tipped to get ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, Tensor G4 SoCs and ship with Android 15.

