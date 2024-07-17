Google Pixel 9 series — comprising the purported Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Design renders, key features, as well as possible price ranges of the purported handsets, have already been leaked over the past few weeks. Now the designs of the smartphones have surfaced online once again, this time via a certification site. The battery and charging details of the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup have also been suggested.

Google Pixel 9 Series Design (Leaked)

The Google Pixel 9 series was spotted on Taiwan's NCC certification site by Android Authority. Images listed on the website show the complete design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In some of the images, the handset appears to be lying completely flat, which is an improvement over the Google Pixel Fold which cannot be opened all the way.

Customers who are looking forward to Google's next foldable can also look forward to better crease control and thinner bezels on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold compared to the existing foldable, according to the leaked images. The inner selfie camera is seen on the top right corner of the display, while the rear camera module has been refreshed and now sports a squarish design.

Meanwhile, the base and Pro Pixel 9 models are seen on the NCC listing with a visor-like camera island, similar to the Pixel 8 series handsets. The vanilla model holds two rear camera units within a pill-shaped module alongside an LED flash unit. The Pro models are seen with a triple rear camera unit and an additional temperature sensor.

The publication also spotted hands-on videos of the Pixel 9 series phones on TikTok. It is similar to the size comparison videos that were leaked recently. One of the newer videos compares the size of the Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while in the second one, the base Pixel 9 is compared to the vanilla Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 series camera, battery, charging features (expected)

The third video spotted by the publication shows the Camera app function of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The preset zoom options visible on the screen are 0.5x (ultra-wide angle), 1x (main camera), 2x (sensor crop), and 5x (telephoto). The video also shows that the camera supports manual zoom up to 30x. More camera details of the Pixel 9 series were tipped in an earlier report.

The previously mentioned NCC listing also suggested the battery and charging details of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to get a 4,558mAh battery each, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to get a 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be backed by 4,560mAh worth of battery from 1,183mAh and 3,377mAh cells.

The listing reportedly also showed that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are expected to support about 24.12W, 25.20W, 32.67W and 20.25W wired fast charging, respectively. The advertised speed is tipped to be more than these amounts.