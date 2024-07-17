Technology News
Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online

Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be unveiled at the company's next Made by Google event that is scheduled for August 13.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 19:53 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series Including Pixel 9 Pro Fold Leaked Again; Design, Battery, Charging Details Surface Online

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to succeed the Google Pixel Fold (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series is expected to comprise four handsets
  • Details of the Pixel 9 series have surfaced on Taiwan's NCC site
  • The Google Pixel 9 series are said to support fast charging
Google Pixel 9 series — comprising the purported Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold — is expected to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Made by Google event scheduled for August 13. Design renders, key features, as well as possible price ranges of the purported handsets, have already been leaked over the past few weeks. Now the designs of the smartphones have surfaced online once again, this time via a certification site. The battery and charging details of the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup have also been suggested.

Google Pixel 9 Series Design (Leaked)

The Google Pixel 9 series was spotted on Taiwan's NCC certification site by Android Authority. Images listed on the website show the complete design of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In some of the images, the handset appears to be lying completely flat, which is an improvement over the Google Pixel Fold which cannot be opened all the way.

Customers who are looking forward to Google's next foldable can also look forward to better crease control and thinner bezels on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold compared to the existing foldable, according to the leaked images. The inner selfie camera is seen on the top right corner of the display, while the rear camera module has been refreshed and now sports a squarish design. 

Meanwhile, the base and Pro Pixel 9 models are seen on the NCC listing with a visor-like camera island, similar to the Pixel 8 series handsets. The vanilla model holds two rear camera units within a pill-shaped module alongside an LED flash unit. The Pro models are seen with a triple rear camera unit and an additional temperature sensor.

The publication also spotted hands-on videos of the Pixel 9 series phones on TikTok. It is similar to the size comparison videos that were leaked recently. One of the newer videos compares the size of the Pixel 9 Pro XL alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while in the second one, the base Pixel 9 is compared to the vanilla Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 series camera, battery, charging features (expected)

The third video spotted by the publication shows the Camera app function of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The preset zoom options visible on the screen are 0.5x (ultra-wide angle), 1x (main camera), 2x (sensor crop), and 5x (telephoto). The video also shows that the camera supports manual zoom up to 30x. More camera details of the Pixel 9 series were tipped in an earlier report.

The previously mentioned NCC listing also suggested the battery and charging details of the Google Pixel 9 lineup. The base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to get a 4,558mAh battery each, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to get a 4,942mAh battery. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be backed by 4,560mAh worth of battery from 1,183mAh and 3,377mAh cells.

The listing reportedly also showed that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are expected to support about 24.12W, 25.20W, 32.67W and 20.25W wired fast charging, respectively. The advertised speed is tipped to be more than these amounts.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 series, Google, Google Pixel 9 series design, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL design, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, Google Pixel 9 Pro design, Google Pixel 9 design

Further reading: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 series, Google, Google Pixel 9 series design, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL design, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, Google Pixel 9 Pro design, Google Pixel 9 design
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Vietnamese Hackers Using ‘Maorrisbot’ to Target Indians in WhatsApp e-Challan Scam: CloudSEK

