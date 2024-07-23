Technology News
Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL Renders Leak Online; Shows Off Pink, Porcelain Colours

Google Pixel 9 series appears to have a revamped design for the rear camera island.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 13:57 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @Sudhanshu1414

Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL seem to have an oval island that stands alone in the middle

  • Google will announce the Pixel 9 series at its August hardware event
  • The event will take place on August 13
  • Pixel 9 series could include four models
Google is all set to hold its next Made by Google hardware launch event on August 13 and the company is actively teasing its upcoming Pixel 9 flagships. Leaks have revealed a lot about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but speculation is still high. Most recently, alleged images of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL surfaced online. The leaked renders show the vanilla model in a pink shade, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is seen in an off-white finish. The new leak popped up a few days after Google officially showcased the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL design revealed in new leak

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has posted alleged renders of Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL on X. The renders suggest flattened sides and rounded corners for the phones. The Pixel 9 render shows the previously leaked pink colour shade. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown off in Google's traditional porcelain colour option.

Both Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL seem to have an oval island that stands alone in the middle. This design choice is a departure from its predecessors. The Pixel 8 series has a wide solid bar that stretches the rear panel connecting to the edges on both sides. The back panels have a glossy finish, while the camera bar has a matte finish.

Google will announce the Pixel 9 series at its August hardware launch event. The event will begin on August 13 at 10:00am Pacific Time (10:30pm IST). Google has already offered previews of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold last week. The vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be unveiled alongside.

The Pixel 9 series is said to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM. The vanilla Pixel 9 is expected to get a 6.24-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL could feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen. The Pixel 9 family is believed to come with an upgraded Exynos 5400 modem.

