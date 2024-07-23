Google is all set to hold its next Made by Google hardware launch event on August 13 and the company is actively teasing its upcoming Pixel 9 flagships. Leaks have revealed a lot about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but speculation is still high. Most recently, alleged images of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL surfaced online. The leaked renders show the vanilla model in a pink shade, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is seen in an off-white finish. The new leak popped up a few days after Google officially showcased the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL design revealed in new leak

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), has posted alleged renders of Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL on X. The renders suggest flattened sides and rounded corners for the phones. The Pixel 9 render shows the previously leaked pink colour shade. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is shown off in Google's traditional porcelain colour option.

Both Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL seem to have an oval island that stands alone in the middle. This design choice is a departure from its predecessors. The Pixel 8 series has a wide solid bar that stretches the rear panel connecting to the edges on both sides. The back panels have a glossy finish, while the camera bar has a matte finish.

Google will announce the Pixel 9 series at its August hardware launch event. The event will begin on August 13 at 10:00am Pacific Time (10:30pm IST). Google has already offered previews of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold last week. The vanilla Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be unveiled alongside.

The Pixel 9 series is said to ship with Android 15 and Tensor G4 SoC with up to 16GB RAM. The vanilla Pixel 9 is expected to get a 6.24-inch AMOLED display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL could feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen. The Pixel 9 family is believed to come with an upgraded Exynos 5400 modem.