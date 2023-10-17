Technology News
  Apple to Rollout iOS 17.1 by October 24, Fix Radiation Levels on iPhone 12 Models in France: Report

Apple to Rollout iOS 17.1 by October 24, Fix Radiation Levels on iPhone 12 Models in France: Report

French watchdog ANFR said that it had validated the update, which will include a fix for high radiation levels on iPhone 12 in France.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2023 12:02 IST
Apple to Rollout iOS 17.1 by October 24, Fix Radiation Levels on iPhone 12 Models in France: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 12 sales were banned last in France over high radiation levels

  • iPhone 12 sales will remain banned until the iOS update is rolled out
  • Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 in India
  • iOS 17.0.3 released recently to fix an overheating issue on iPhone 15 Pro
Apple rolled out iOS 17 last month, bringing iterative changes and a few new features for iPhone users. The latest OS has already seen updates, with iOS 17.0.3 resolving the overheating issue on iPhone 15 Pro. Now, the Cupertino, California based company is reportedly getting ready to release iOS 17.1. According to a French regulatory body that monitors wireless communications, Apple will roll out the next iOS update by October 24. It's worth noting that the update will specifically address radiation levels on iPhone 12 in France. In September, the French watchdog had flagged the iPhone 12 for allegedly breaching European radiation exposure limits.

As per an update from The Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR) on its website (via iPhoneSoft), Apple has already developed the software update, which has also been validated by the agency. The update brings iPhone 12's specific absorption rates (SAR) within the European permissible limit. According to ANFR, the update has already rolled out to some beta testers over the last week, and a wider rollout for all iPhone 12 users will begin on October 24.

ANFR also confirmed that iPhone 12 sales in France will remain prohibited until the update is released for the public. Back in September, ANFR banned Apple from selling iPhone 12 after tests showed that the model's SAR values were just above the legal limit. The ANFR conducted tests on a total of 141 smartphones, including the iPhone 12 bought from retail stores in France. Two of those iPhone models showed SAR values above the permissible limit set by the European Union. The EU sets specific safety thresholds for SAR values of devices, which scientific studies have shown could be linked to an increased risk of cancer.

After an initial denial, Apple had promised to release an iOS update to address the concerns over the radiation levels on iPhone 12 models in France. The upcoming update will specifically bring a fix for the issue.

With the launch of its latest iPhone 15 series, Apple recently discontinued the sale of iPhone 12, along with iPhone 14 Pro models and the iPhone 13 Mini in India.

Earlier this month, the iPhone maker also began rolling out the iOS 16.7.1 update for older models, patching two security flaws.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, iOS 17, iOS, iPhone 12, ANFR
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
