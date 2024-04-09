Technology News

Google Pixel 8a seems to have a matte plastic finish as opposed to Pixel 7a’s glossy finish.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8 series was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • We’re likely to see the release of a Google Pixel 8a next month
  • It is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display
  • Google has a history of releasing new Pixel A series models every year
Google's Pixel 8a is expected to launch in May during the company's annual developer conference. As we are inching closer to the rumoured launch timeline, more leaks about the Pixel 7a successor are surfacing on the Web. The handset has leaked again in new live images offering a glimpse into its possible design. The images suggest a black colour option for the Pixel 8a. The handset is seen with a curved display and noticeable bezels. The Pixel 8a is expected to run on the Tensor G3 SoC.

TechDroider (@techdroider) shared the live images of the upcoming Pixel 8a on X (formerly Twitter). The images indicate a hole punch display and rounded corners. The handset is seen in a black shade, which is possibly the rumoured Obsidian variant. As mentioned, the screen has noticeable bezels on the bottom.

pixel 8a techdroider Alleged live images of Pixel 8a

Photo Credit: X/ @techdroider

 

The Pixel 8a seems to have a matte plastic finish as opposed to the Pixel 7a's glossy finish. On the rear, it appears to feature the Pixel camera visor housing two sensors and a circular LED flash. The rear panel also includes the Google logo.

Google has a history of releasing new Pixel A series models every year. The Pixel 7a was released in May 2023, while the Pixel 6a debuted in July 2022. The brand is expected to follow a similar launch schedule for the Pixel 8a. This year's Google I/O will begin on May 14, 2024.

The Pixel 8a is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. It could measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

Pixel 8a will reportedly start at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base variant with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage version could be priced at EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It is said to launch in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) colour options.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
