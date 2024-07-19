Technology News
Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google, did not launch in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2024 11:12 IST
Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is confirmed to be offered in atleast two colourways

Highlights
  • Google confirms the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a teaser video
  • It is listed on Google’s online store
  • The company is set to launch its next Pixel devices on August 13
Google's hardware event is all set to take place on August 13. Around a month ahead of the "Made By Google" event, the tech giant posted a new teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, ending speculation about the design and name of its next foldable Android phone. The teaser suggests an off-white colour option for the foldable. It seems to have a dual-level rear camera design. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also confirmed to debut in the Indian market. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to come with upgrades over last year's Pixel Fold.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold design revealed

Shortly after revealing the Pixel 9 Pro, Google showed off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in a teaser video confirming the design and name. The handset is shown with the tagline "foldable phone built for the Gemini era" and we can see an AI chatbot in the video. The foldable appears to have a prominent camera rectangular bump and lenses are arranged vertically in a dual-level design.

The teaser video reveals the external display and its hinge mechanism of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cover display has a hole punch cutout. It is showcased in an off-white finish which looks similar to Google's signature Porcelain shade, and we can expect to see more vibrant colourways when it goes official.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch date announced

Additionally, Google has confirmed that it will bring the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the Indian market. Its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold, did not launch in the country. The book-style foldable will be released alongside the Pixel 9 Pro in the country on August 14, a day after the global launch event.

In an X post, Google India wrote: “Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India". The post shows off a black colour option of the phone. Interested users can sign up for information about the arrival of Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro from Google's online store.

The Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the tech giant, hasn't made its way to India yet. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2 is expected to bring competition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open and Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications, Made by Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13

Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
