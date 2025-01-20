Google released the Android 16 Developer Preview 1 in November 2024. The second Developer Preview, allowing tests of new APIs and features, was introduced a month later in December. The first Beta build of the operating system is expected to arrive by the end of this month. A recent report has suggested the expected release dates of the first, second and third Beta builds. The stable version of Android 16 is expected to be unveiled sometime in the second quarter of 2025.

Android 16 Beta 1, 2, 3 Release Dates (Expected)

According to a report by Android Authority, Android 16 Beta 3 will likely roll out on March 12. The Android 16 release timeline confirmed by Google does not mention the exact release dates of the Beta builds. The aforementioned report claims that one of their contributors spotted a comment on Android Gerrit, a web-based code review platform, which suggested the expected release dates of the Beta versions.

The concerned comment reportedly mentioned two other dates, January 22 and February 19. These are expected to be the possible release dates of Android 16 Build 1 and Build 2, respectively. However, since these are not yet explicitly confirmed, readers are suggested to take these timelines with a pinch of salt.

Google is expected to roll out additional Beta versions of the Android 16 update targeting Platform Stability before it releases the stable version in Q2 2025. Another version with new developer APIs is expected to be introduced in Q4 of this year. Google confirmed that Pixel 6a and newer models, including the Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 series, and Pixel 6 series, are eligible to receive the Android 16 update.

The Android 16 Developer Preview 2 reportedly adds a feature called the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. It is also claimed to make use of adaptive refresh rate easier for apps. New haptic APIs introduced with Android 16 DP2 are said to offer richer haptics.