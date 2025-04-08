Google is rolling out the screen and video sharing features in Gemini Live to the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The Mountain View-based tech giant previewed the features at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 last month. These features were developed by Google DeepMind as part of Project Astra, and offer real-time video processing capability to users. The tech giant confirmed that the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9a, will get the screen-sharing and live video features with the April 2025 Pixel drop.

Gemini Live's Screen-Sharing and Live Video Features Reportedly Rolling Out

In a press release, Google said that both the Pixel 9 series and the Galaxy S25 series are now getting the new Gemini Live features. These artificial intelligence (AI) features will be available to Pixel 9 users for free, the tech giant stated. Notably, the feature is not tied to the one-year free Gemini Advanced subscription, so these features are expected to be available on the device even when the subscription expires. Galaxy S25 users would require a Gemini Advanced subscription to access the feature, however.

Gadgets 360 staff members have not spotted the feature in the eligible Google or Samsung phones yet, but it should arrive once the April Pixel Drop arrives in a day or two. Google is likely releasing the update in a phased manner. For Galaxy S25 devices, a similar Gemini update is expected to be rolled out soon.

Google said that the screen-sharing feature can be accessed by opening the Gemini assistant overlay and tapping the “Share screen with Live” floating action button (FAB). Once tapped, Android shows a confirmation message asking users if they want to share their entire screen with the Google app.

Since it is a Gemini Live feature, when it is active, users will see a call-style live notification in the status bar indicating that live processing of data is enabled. Users can also activate the feature by opening Gemini Live and tapping the screen share button.

Similarly, to share the device's live video feed via the rear camera, users can open Gemini Live and tap on the newly added video button at the bottom of the interface. The feature only works as long as the screen is active. Google recommends that users keep the camera movement steady for best results.