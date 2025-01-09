OnePlus 13 (Review) — the company's latest flagship smartphone — can be located when stolen even if the handset's battery runs out, or it is powered off. It was launched in India and global markets on January 7, equipped with features such as Hasselblad-branded cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 13 also brings support for Google's Find My Device network, along with anti-theft features that were previously exclusive to select Pixel devices.

OnePlus 13 Supports Google's Find My Network

First spotted by Android Authority, the latest OnePlus flagship supports an anti-theft feature dubbed Powered Off Finding. As the name suggests, users can locate their lost or stolen OnePlus 13 devices by ringing them or viewing their location on a map not only if they are offline but even when powered off.

The feature uses encrypted location information sent by the owner's device and others in the Find My Device network. When a handset is connected to the network, it “securely” sends the location information of devices it detects in the vicinity to help owners locate them.

It works courtesy of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with the FastConnect 7900 mobile connectivity system which integrates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) capabilities into a single chip, optimised with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Powered Off Finding on the OnePlus 13 Uses Google's Find My Device Network

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature is available on our OnePlus 13 review unit, and it works as advertised.

This feature was first announced in April 2024, but was exclusive to the Pixel 8 models. At the time, Google claimed that it used specialised Pixel hardware to enable powered-off location tracking. OnePlus is the latest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to bring this feature to its smartphones.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR screen with 510ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

For optics, the phone is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera.

The OnePlus 13 comes with an IP68+IP69 rating and packs a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery with support for 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging.