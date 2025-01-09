Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Can Be Tracked Even When Powered Off With Google's Find My Device Network

OnePlus 13 owners may be able to locate their stolen devices by ringing them or viewing their location on a map.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 11:14 IST
OnePlus 13 Can Be Tracked Even When Powered Off With Google's Find My Device Network

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is equipped with FastConnect 7900 system which supports Google's Find My Device network

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 may use encrypted location info for powered-off tracking
  • The feature is reported to work via Google’s Find My Device network
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and UWB features
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 (Review) — the company's latest flagship smartphone — can be located when stolen even if the handset's battery runs out, or it is powered off. It was launched in India and global markets on January 7, equipped with features such as Hasselblad-branded cameras, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 13 also brings support for Google's Find My Device network, along with anti-theft features that were previously exclusive to select Pixel devices.

OnePlus 13 Supports Google's Find My Network

First spotted by Android Authority, the latest OnePlus flagship supports an anti-theft feature dubbed Powered Off Finding. As the name suggests, users can locate their lost or stolen OnePlus 13 devices by ringing them or viewing their location on a map not only if they are offline but even when powered off.

The feature uses encrypted location information sent by the owner's device and others in the Find My Device network. When a handset is connected to the network, it “securely” sends the location information of devices it detects in the vicinity to help owners locate them.

It works courtesy of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with the FastConnect 7900 mobile connectivity system which integrates Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Ultra Wideband (UWB) capabilities into a single chip, optimised with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

find my oneplus 13 Google Find My Device Network

Powered Off Finding on the OnePlus 13 Uses Google's Find My Device Network

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature is available on our OnePlus 13 review unit, and it works as advertised.

This feature was first announced in April 2024, but was exclusive to the Pixel 8 models. At the time, Google claimed that it used specialised Pixel hardware to enable powered-off location tracking. OnePlus is the latest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to bring this feature to its smartphones.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR screen with 510ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

For optics, the phone is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera.

The OnePlus 13 comes with an IP68+IP69 rating and packs a 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery with support for 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, Find My Device, Google Find My Device, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
How Blockchain Fragmentation Can Limit the Compatibility and Scalability of Decentralised Technology
Pixel Phones Receiving January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Security Patches

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Can Be Tracked Even When Powered Off With Google's Find My Device Network
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  3. Baby John OTT Release Reportedly Delayed
  4. Amazon Launches Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa
  5. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  6. Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum Unveiled Alongside New Smart Home Products
  7. Asus TUF Gaming A18 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled
  8. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  9. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Can Be Tracked Even When Powered Off With Google's Find My Device Network
  2. Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum, Dreame Z1 Pro Pool Cleaner, and More Unveiled at CES 2025
  3. Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 With Up to 25 Hours of Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  4. Pixel Phones Receiving January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Security Patches
  5. Blue Origin New Glenn Set for Launch on January 10 from Cape Canaveral
  6. Spiders Detect Smells Through Leg Hairs, Claims New Study
  7. OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases, OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger Launched in India
  8. Nvidia Cosmos AI Platform to Train and Develop Autonomous Vehicles and Robots Launched at CES 2025
  9. Apple's iPhone SE 4, New iPad Models Could Launch 'By April if All Goes to Plan': Mark Gurman
  10. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »