Google Pixel phones have been updated with the ability to keep wireless connections enabled even when airplane mode is turned on. The new feature is reportedly available on Android 13 and Pixel phones are said to be the first to receive the feature. Google previously added support for keeping Bluetooth connections enabled even when airplane mode was turned on, and the feature is now being extended to Wi-Fi connections. On phones running Android 12 and older versions, turning on airplane mode turns off both cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new feature coming to Android 13 lets users customise their phone's settings to keep Wi-Fi connections on even when airplane mode is turned on. Earlier, when the airplane mode was turned on, it would to disconnect both the cellular as well as Wi-Fi connections.

To enable this feature, Google Pixel users can turn on Airplane mode by heading to the device's Settings > Network & Internet > Airplane mode. Then go back to Network & Internet and turn on WiFi.

Once the device is connected to Wi-Fi, turn off Airplane mode in the Settings app to enable the new functionality. In the future, when you turn on airplane mode, your phone will not disable your Wi-Fi connection.

You can also quickly enable the new feature by swiping down from the top of the display and going to the quick settings panel. Tap on the airplane mode icon to turn it on, and then turn on Wi-Fi.

With Android 11, Google also allowed Bluetooth connections to remain enabled on users' phones when airplane mode is turned on. You can enable Bluetooth in the settings app under Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth after turning on airplane mode. This will let you remain connected to smartwatch or Bluetooth earphones even in Airplane mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.