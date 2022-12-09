Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 13 Lets Users Keep Wi Fi Enabled in Airplane Mode on Google Pixel Phones: All Details

Android 13 Lets Users Keep Wi-Fi Enabled in Airplane Mode on Google Pixel Phones: All Details

Google Pixel phones will now remember to leave Wi-Fi enabled every time airplane mode is turned on.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 December 2022 11:50 IST
Android 13 Lets Users Keep Wi-Fi Enabled in Airplane Mode on Google Pixel Phones: All Details

Turning on airplane mode won't turn off your Wi-Fi connection, after you update to Android 13

Highlights
  • Turning on airplane mode turns off a phone's wireless connections
  • Android turns off Wi-Fi and cellular data in airplane mode
  • Google Pixel phones are the first to get the new capability

Google Pixel phones have been updated with the ability to keep wireless connections enabled even when airplane mode is turned on. The new feature is reportedly available on Android 13 and Pixel phones are said to be the first to receive the feature. Google previously added support for keeping Bluetooth connections enabled even when airplane mode was turned on, and the feature is now being extended to Wi-Fi connections. On phones running Android 12 and older versions, turning on airplane mode turns off both cellular and Wi-Fi connections.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new feature coming to Android 13 lets users customise their phone's settings to keep Wi-Fi connections on even when airplane mode is turned on. Earlier, when the airplane mode was turned on, it would to disconnect both the cellular as well as Wi-Fi connections.

To enable this feature, Google Pixel users can turn on Airplane mode by heading to the device's Settings > Network & Internet > Airplane mode. Then go back to Network & Internet and turn on WiFi.

Once the device is connected to Wi-Fi, turn off Airplane mode in the Settings app to enable the new functionality. In the future, when you turn on airplane mode, your phone will not disable your Wi-Fi connection.

You can also quickly enable the new feature by swiping down from the top of the display and going to the quick settings panel. Tap on the airplane mode icon to turn it on, and then turn on Wi-Fi.

With Android 11, Google also allowed Bluetooth connections to remain enabled on users' phones when airplane mode is turned on. You can enable Bluetooth in the settings app under Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth after turning on airplane mode. This will let you remain connected to smartwatch or Bluetooth earphones even in Airplane mode.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 13, Google, Google Pixel
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Sued by Women Alleging Discriminatory Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
Twitter Files: Firm Reportedly Placed People on 'Secret' Blacklists, Actively Limited Visibility, More
Featured video of the day
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, 10 Pro 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Related Stories

Android 13 Lets Users Keep Wi-Fi Enabled in Airplane Mode on Google Pixel Phones: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. PlayStation to Hold Free Online Multiplayer Weekend, Starting Saturday
  9. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  10. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, UTs as on November 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  2. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
  5. FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says
  6. Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China
  7. Google Chrome Update With Passkey Support on Android, Windows, and Mac Released
  8. Neuralink Animal Testing: US Lawmakers Push for More Oversight of Elon Musk's Brain Chip Firm
  9. Elon Musk Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Ex-Twitter Workers Over Terms of Mass Layoffs
  10. Asus Zenfone 9 Android 13 Update Rolling Out Now, Includes Design Changes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.