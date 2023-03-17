Technology News

Google Pixel 7a Prototype Listed on eBay Months Ahead of Launch: Report

Google Pixel 7a prototype design corroborates previous leaks and reports

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2023 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7a is expected to succeed the Google Pixel 6a (pictured)

  • The prototype is seen with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage
  • It is shown to have a glossy back, matte metal-covered camera bar
  • Speaker, USB Type-C cutouts are seen along the bottom of the phone

Google Pixel 7a, the rumoured mid-range successor to the Pixel 6a, is set to arrive in the market in mid-2023. This Google-branded handset's design, key specifications, and other details were earlier leaked online. The Pixel 7a device is said to have a design and dimensions similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, but with some Pixel 7 features. Now an eBay listing of a handset alleged to be a Google Pixel 7a prototype has hinted at the design and specifications of the purported device.

The Pixel 7a prototype was listed on eBay by user nikoskom-94. However, the handset was no longer available for purchase at the time of writing. The smartphone appears to have the same design as previous leaks have suggested. The only difference in design is that the Pixel smartphones have Google's "G" logo on the back, but the prototype has a logo that looks more like a Pac-Man silhouette.

According to previous design leaks, the Google Pixel 7a is said to have a raised camera strip on the back panel, similar to the Pixel 7 lineup. The two rear camera sensors appear to be close together, with the LED flash appearing to be a little farther away. On the front, it is said to get slim bezels and a slightly thick chin. The front camera appeared to have a hole-punch cutout in the centre. The volume and power buttons seemed to be on the right edge of the device, while the SIM tray was on the left.

According to the eBay listing, nikoskom-94 sought to auction off the alleged prototype model for $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4,12,200), but there were no takers. The price was lowered to $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,06,100) and then to $1,650 (roughly Rs. 1,36,00), with the auction set to end on Saturday. The Pixel 7a is expected to be priced under $500 (roughly Rs. 41,200) at launch. As mentioned earlier, the handset is no longer available for purchase.

The Pixel 7a, according to a previous report, is said to have a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Tensor G2 chipset, similar to the Pixel 7 series, will most likely be used, along with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 13 OS.

Moreover, the Pixel 7a is expected to include a similar camera setup as the Pixel 7. However, since Google has yet to reveal plans for the Pixel 7a's release, these rumours should be taken with a grain of salt. The Pixel 7a along with the Pixel Fold is expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O developers conference on May 10.

Google Pixel 7a, Google, eBay
