Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a May Go on Sale in June; Colour Options, Storage Configurations Leaked

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to debut in carbon and porcelain shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2023 11:03 IST
Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a May Go on Sale in June; Colour Options, Storage Configurations Leaked

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2023 event will take place on May 10

Google's I/O 2023 event will take place on May 13 and the tech giant is expected to unveil its long-rumoured Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a during its annual conference. Now, a new leak suggests that the much-awaited foldable smartphone from Google will be made available in June alongside Pixel 7a. The Pixel Fold is said to come in carbon and porcelain colour options with 256GB of storage. The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, could debut in a single 128GB storage variant in arctic blue, carbon, cotton, and Jade shades.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the alleged release date, storage, and colour options of the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. According to the report, both models will go on sale at the beginning of June. The foldable handset is said to come in carbon and porcelain colour options and it could pack 256GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 7a is tipped to be offered in arctic blue, carbon, cotton, and Jade colour variants and it is said to feature 128GB of onboard storage.

The Google Pixel Fold could cost EUR 1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,49,000). The price tag is in line with previously leaked figures.

An alleged Geekbench listing suggested 12GB of RAM and Android 13 on the Pixel Fold. The handset codenamed Felix is said to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset. It is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit led by a Sony IMX787 primary sensor.

The Pixel 7a is expected to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display might have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the front camera. Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a could also pack a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. It could feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Fold Specifications, Google Pixel 7a specifications, Google IO 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
