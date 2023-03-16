Samsung is said to be working with Google to develop a powerful chip that is expected to launch sometime later. It was previously reported that the Google Tensor 3 chip, which is expected to power the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, will be manufactured on the third-generation 4nm process node from Samsung Foundry. A new leak has now suggested that the Tensor 3 could be a customised Samsung Exynos 2300 chipset, while another leak hinted at the specifications of the next-generation Exynos 2300 SoC.

According to a PhoneArena report, a tipster in a now-deleted tweet suggested the kernel information for the Samsung Exynos 2300 chip on Twitter, following which an ITHome report hinted at some specifications of the chipset, reportedly codenamed "Quadra."

Tipster Jason (@_ImJason) tweeted the same specifications later. According to the leaks, the purported 1+4+4 configuration is said to include a 3.09GHz Cortex-X3 high-performance core. The four performance cores (ARM Cortex-A715) are likely to run at 2.65GHz, while the four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A510) are expected to run at 2.10GHz. The graphics chip will reportedly be the Samsung Xclipse 930 SoC. An unconfirmed special core for One UI optimization may also be included.

The launch timeline of the said Samsung chipset is unknown and there has been speculation that the company will skip the Exynos 2300 and 2400 processors and instead go straight to work on the Exynos 2500 chipset. The Exynos 2300 SoC, however, is also expected to be reconfigured and used by Google for its Tensor 3 chipset that is likely to power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices.

The PhoneArena report adds that Samsung is going above and beyond for the Exynos 2500 SoC, which will include a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI and Machine Learning. The chipset, which could feature in the Galaxy S25 series, will have two X5 high-performance cores, two Cortex-A7xx performance cores, four Cortex-A5xx efficiency cores, a One UI optimisation core, along with AMD RDNA2 GPU.

On the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, the Google Tensor and Tensor 2 chips have been used. The earliest Tensor chip was derived from a reconfigured Exynos 2100 SoC, while the Tensor 2 was based on a revised Exynos 2200 SoC and presumed to power the forthcoming Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a mid-range models. The Pixel 7a and foldable Pixel Fold is expected to launch on May 10 at Google's I/O 2023 developer conference.

