WhatsApp has announced three new features and improvements to its app on Android. These include document captions, longer group subjects and descriptions, the option to share up to 100 media files. These features are now available to all users who download the latest version of WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store. The social media platform recently rolled out a beta version of WhatsApp for iOS that allowed testers to share up to 100 media files at once, raising the previous limit that allowed up to 30 media files to be shared at a time in any chat.

The official changelog for the latest WhatsApp for Android update on the Google Play store listed these new features. It includes being able to insert document captions, using longer group subjects and descriptions, the option to share up to 100 media files, and avatars. There is no word on when these features will roll out to iOS users. However, it was recently reported that WhatsApp rolled out a beta version for some iOS users which lets some testers share up to 100 media files at once.

When sharing documents, users can now include a caption to describe them, just like other media files. Android users can now also choose a longer subject and description for their groups. As previously stated, users can now share up to 100 images and videos in chats, "making it easier for users to share entire albums with their friends and family," according to the company.

WhatsApp added in the changelog that it is possible to express yourself more clearly by creating an avatar to use as a sticker and profile photo. This feature was rolled out to users in December with support for 36 customisable stickers.

The social media platform is also said to be working on allowing users to send photos "in their original quality" on the the app, including the desktop, iOS and Android versions.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.