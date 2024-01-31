Technology News

Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi

Import duty has been cut on parts like battery covers, main camera lenses, back covers, GSM antenna and other mechanical items of plastic and metal.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 January 2024 13:02 IST
Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple and Xiaomi manufacture their smartphones in India

Highlights
  • Import duty on inputs used to manufacture components has been cut to zero
  • India has positioned itself as a smartphone manufacturing hub
  • India's phone exports are expected to rise to $15 billion in FY 2024
Advertisement

Indian government has cut the import duty on some parts used in making mobile phones to 10 percent from 15 percent, a move benefiting companies like Apple and Xiaomi that manufacture in Asia's third-largest economy.

The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main camera lenses, back covers, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, GSM antenna, and other parts, has been reduced to 10 percent, the finance ministry said in a notification late on Tuesday.

The import duty on inputs used to manufacture these components has been cut to zero, the notification said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in recent years promoted India as a smartphone manufacturing hub, prompting companies such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics and Vivo to expand assembly of phones.

However, duties on mobile phone parts were the highest among six comparable manufacturing nations, including China, Vietnam, Mexico, and Thailand, which led the industry to push for tax reductions.

"Duty cuts on import of mobile phone parts would help big global manufacturers to set up large scale mobile assembly lines in India, and substantially increase exports of mobile phones," said Rajat Mohan, a director at tax consultancy firm MOORE Singhi.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on key components for producing high-end mobile phones.

The move will make India's mobile phone manufacturing more competitive, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement.

With global mobile companies manufacturing in India, mobile phone exports from the country doubled year-on-year to $11.1 billion (roughly Rs. 92,174 crore) in the fiscal year to March 2023 and are expected to rise to $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,24,560 crore) in the current fiscal year, according to industry estimates.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Mobile Phones, India
Visa Finetunes its Crypto Payment Service, Onboards Web3 Firm Transak: Details

Related Stories

Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 With 1.6-Inch Display Listed on Company Site: Design, Features Revealed
  2. Government Cuts Import Duty on Some Phone Parts to 10 Percent in Boost for Apple, Xiaomi
  3. Meta Releases AI Coding Model Code Llama 70B; Calls It ‘Largest’ and ‘Best-Performing’ in Llama Family
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Shipments to Decline by Up to 15 Percent in 2024 Due to Multiple Factors: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Visa Finetunes its Crypto Payment Service, Onboards Web3 Firm Transak: Details
  6. Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on iPhone, iPad and Mac With 50 Percent Discount
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Than Galaxy Z Flip 5
  8. Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
  9. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024; Key Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get Car Crash Detection Feature: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »