Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be launched later this year as the new flagship clamshell-style foldable for the tech firm. Recently, various leaks and reports regarding the rumoured handset have surfaced online, hinting at what the phone might offer. Now, the purported promotional material and the renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra have been leaked. The foldable is shown to feature a dual camera system on the upper flap, which is similar to the previously computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset. The images suggest that the phone will be offered in at least two colour options, sporting different finishes on the back of the lower flap.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colour Options (Expected)

In a post X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared the purported marketing material and CAD renders of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The images show the handset in purple and brown colour options, featuring textured and wooden finishes, respectively. The lower flap of the handset might feature the centred Razr branding at the bottom, while the Motorola branding appears in the middle of the panel.

razr 70 ultra pic.twitter.com/DF2SrGddAi — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the upper flap will feature the cover display, sporting relatively thin bezels. The outer display of the flagship Motorola Razr series handset is also shown to feature two cameras in the top-left corner, placed next to an LED flash. Additionally, the clamshell-style foldable appears with relatively thin bezels surrounding the inner display, which might also sport a hole-punch display cutout, housing a camera for selfies and video calls.

The curved metal frame of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is shown to feature multiple network bands. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the right side of the foldable is shown to feature an unspecified button. One of the images also shows the inside of the phone, revealing the hinge of the foldable, held in place by four Phillips head screws.

Lastly, the leaked promotional video of the purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra reveals various wallpapers that could ship with the foldable. Moreover, it is shown to support Motorola's Turbo Power wired fast charging. In the video, the bottom of the handset appears with a USB Type-C port, placed between the SIM tray and the speaker grille. On top of this, the Razr 70 series foldable could support gesture controls for the camera.