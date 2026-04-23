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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders and Promotional Image

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra was recently spotted on China's TENAA database with the model number XT2655-4.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 18:39 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders and Promotional Image

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra might succeed last year's Razr 60 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra might feature a dual camera system
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could be offered in at least two colourways
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be launched later this year as the new flagship clamshell-style foldable for the tech firm. Recently, various leaks and reports regarding the rumoured handset have surfaced online, hinting at what the phone might offer. Now, the purported promotional material and the renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra have been leaked. The foldable is shown to feature a dual camera system on the upper flap, which is similar to the previously computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset. The images suggest that the phone will be offered in at least two colour options, sporting different finishes on the back of the lower flap.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colour Options (Expected)

In a post X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared the purported marketing material and CAD renders of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The images show the handset in purple and brown colour options, featuring textured and wooden finishes, respectively. The lower flap of the handset might feature the centred Razr branding at the bottom, while the Motorola branding appears in the middle of the panel.

Meanwhile, the upper flap will feature the cover display, sporting relatively thin bezels. The outer display of the flagship Motorola Razr series handset is also shown to feature two cameras in the top-left corner, placed next to an LED flash. Additionally, the clamshell-style foldable appears with relatively thin bezels surrounding the inner display, which might also sport a hole-punch display cutout, housing a camera for selfies and video calls.

The curved metal frame of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is shown to feature multiple network bands. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the right side of the foldable is shown to feature an unspecified button. One of the images also shows the inside of the phone, revealing the hinge of the foldable, held in place by four Phillips head screws.

Lastly, the leaked promotional video of the purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra reveals various wallpapers that could ship with the foldable. Moreover, it is shown to support Motorola's Turbo Power wired fast charging. In the video, the bottom of the handset appears with a USB Type-C port, placed between the SIM tray and the speaker grille. On top of this, the Razr 70 series foldable could support gesture controls for the camera.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

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