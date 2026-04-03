Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Signature, Razr 60 Ultra and More Models Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates

Motorola Signature, Razr 60 Ultra and More Models Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates

Google announced the rollout of the Android 17 Beta 3 update in late March.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 11:37 IST
Motorola Signature, Razr 60 Ultra and More Models Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (pictured) sports a 4-inch cover display.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched in May 2025
  • Google recently started rolling out Android 17 beta updates
  • Google has yet to reveal when the stable version will roll out
Advertisement

Motorola announced the Android 17 Beta Programme for select devices in a few global markets earlier this year. In February, the smartphone maker began allowing Moto G57 Power, Moto G57, and Moto Edge 2025 users in India, EMEA, and the US, respectively, to enrol their devices to receive the Android 17 beta updates in the future. Weeks after this, the tech firm has now added four more models to the list of devices eligible to receive the beta updates. Users in India, the US, Latin America, Brazil, and EMEA can enrol in Motorola's Android 17 Beta Programme.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Users Can Now Get Android 17 Beta in India

In a series of community posts, the smartphone maker announced (via Gizmochina) that Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Motorola Edge 60 Pro users in India, Brazil, Latin America, and EMEA can now enrol in the tech firm's Android 17 Beta Programme to receive future beta versions of the upcoming OS.

On top of this, Motorola Signature users in Brazil, Latin America, and EMEA, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) users in the US can also register to receive future Android 17 beta updates. However, the smartphone maker also highlighted that not all registered users will be selected to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 version. Hence, Motorola will only notify the selected users when the update is available.

As previously mentioned, this comes weeks after the company announced its Android 17 Beta Programme, allowing Moto Edge 2025 users in the US, Moto G57 Power users in India, and Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 owners in the EMEA region to register and enrol their devices to receive the latest Android 17 beta firmware version available.

Android 17 Beta Programmes from Google and Motorola allow users to test Android 17 before it is rolled out to a wider user base. Beta testers can report bugs and provide feedback on the upcoming OS. Various Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 10 series, are already eligible to receive the Android 17 beta updates. Google started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 3 update in March with enhanced performance, while offering a smoother user experience.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated designs and finishes
  • Slim and tapered design
  • Vibrant 120Hz curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive stereo speakers
  • 15W wireless charging
  • Bad
  • No HDR10+ support in OTT apps
  • Telephoto camera shoots average images in low light
  • No 4K 60 fps video recording
  • Poor video recording
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Signature, Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Android 17, Android 17 Beta Programme, Android, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT App May Soon Get a Custom Share Sheet, File Picker Interface and More UI Changes

Related Stories

Motorola Signature, Razr 60 Ultra and More Models Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »