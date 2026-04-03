Motorola announced the Android 17 Beta Programme for select devices in a few global markets earlier this year. In February, the smartphone maker began allowing Moto G57 Power, Moto G57, and Moto Edge 2025 users in India, EMEA, and the US, respectively, to enrol their devices to receive the Android 17 beta updates in the future. Weeks after this, the tech firm has now added four more models to the list of devices eligible to receive the beta updates. Users in India, the US, Latin America, Brazil, and EMEA can enrol in Motorola's Android 17 Beta Programme.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Users Can Now Get Android 17 Beta in India

In a series of community posts, the smartphone maker announced (via Gizmochina) that Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Motorola Edge 60 Pro users in India, Brazil, Latin America, and EMEA can now enrol in the tech firm's Android 17 Beta Programme to receive future beta versions of the upcoming OS.

On top of this, Motorola Signature users in Brazil, Latin America, and EMEA, and Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) users in the US can also register to receive future Android 17 beta updates. However, the smartphone maker also highlighted that not all registered users will be selected to receive the Android 17 Beta 1 version. Hence, Motorola will only notify the selected users when the update is available.

As previously mentioned, this comes weeks after the company announced its Android 17 Beta Programme, allowing Moto Edge 2025 users in the US, Moto G57 Power users in India, and Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 owners in the EMEA region to register and enrol their devices to receive the latest Android 17 beta firmware version available.

Android 17 Beta Programmes from Google and Motorola allow users to test Android 17 before it is rolled out to a wider user base. Beta testers can report bugs and provide feedback on the upcoming OS. Various Pixel devices, including the latest Pixel 10 series, are already eligible to receive the Android 17 beta updates. Google started rolling out the Android 17 Beta 3 update in March with enhanced performance, while offering a smoother user experience.