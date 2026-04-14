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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Expected

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, about 6 percent larger than its predecessor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 12:59 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Expected

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to succeed the Razr 60 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Motorola may reuse Snapdragon 8 Elite in Razr 70 Ultra
  • Razr 70 Ultra may feature 7-inch foldable inner display
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may launch as Razr Ultra 2026 in the US
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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to launch soon, following the recent leak of its design renders, alongside the Razr 70. The clamshell foldable smartphone may be introduced in the US as the Razr Ultra 2026, continuing Motorola's naming pattern from previous years. It is likely to retain several features from the Razr 60 Ultra, while bringing a few upgrades, including a larger battery. The existing Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 4,700mAh battery, a 7-inch foldable inner screen and a 4-inch cover display.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Specifications (Expected)

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will feature a 7-inch inner foldable display with a resolution of 1,224×2,992 pixels and a 4-inch cover screen with a resolution of 1080×1272 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the same as the Razr 60 Ultra.

This could help balance out the increasing costs of RAM and NAND storage, the report noted. The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will likely support 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone is also said to ship with Android 16-based Hello UI.

For photography, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra may include three 50-megapixel cameras, including the outward-facing primary and ultrawide shooters, alongside a front-facing sensor. Motorola is expected to continue its Pantone collaboration, which previously helped deliver more natural colours and consistent image processing.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is around 6 percent larger than the 4,700mAh cell of the previous model. It may support 68W wired charging. Connectivity options are expected to include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and support for both eSIM and Nano SIM.

The report added that the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is also expected to come with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. It may measure 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19mm when unfolded and weigh around 199g, making it nearly identical in size and weight to its predecessor.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to retain the design of the Razr 60 Ultra. The upcoming foldable handset may be offered in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood colourways.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Specifications, Motorola Razr 70, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Expected
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