Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 will kick off for everyone at midnight today. However, if you are a Flipkart Black or Flipkart Plus member, you can already avail of discounts from the sale event. For others, the e-commerce giant has made early deals live, giving you a head start and allowing you to purchase various electronics, like smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other home appliances, at discounted prices. While most devices are listed with price cuts, you can additionally avail cashback, instant credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 Early Deals for Flipkart Black, Plus Customers

Whether you are looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or tablet, you can purchase one at a significantly lower price now, since the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 early deals are now live for everyone. For reference, you can get the latest iPhone 17 at a discounted price of Rs. 70,900, instead of its listed price of Rs. 82,900. You can also get your hands on the flagship iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2025, at an effective price of Rs. 1,12,900, instead of its regular price of Rs. 1,34,900.

Similarly, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy S25 at discounted prices of Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 69,999. Along with phones, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 early deals are also letting customers purchase new tablets, like the Moto Pad 60 Neo, Redmi Pad 2, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ at relatively low prices. On top of this, laptops, including the Asus Vivobook 15 with an Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor, along with the Moto Book 60 Pro, are now listed on the e-commerce platform at discounted prices.

In addition to the price cuts, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

Here's the list of the best early deals that you can grab now as part of the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, before the sale event goes live. However, you should note that some of the figures mentioned below include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange offers, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best Early Deals on Phones, Tablets and Laptops

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