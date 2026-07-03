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Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Ahead of the Sale

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on credit cards of select banks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 14:08 IST
Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Ahead of the Sale

iPhone 17 Pro (pictured) is powered by a 3nm A19 chip

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Highlights
  • Flipkart GOAT Sale competes with the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 12,000 on the latest iPhone 17
  • Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 is now live for Flipkart Black members
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Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 will kick off for everyone at midnight today. However, if you are a Flipkart Black or Flipkart Plus member, you can already avail of discounts from the sale event. For others, the e-commerce giant has made early deals live, giving you a head start and allowing you to purchase various electronics, like smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other home appliances, at discounted prices. While most devices are listed with price cuts, you can additionally avail cashback, instant credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses to maximise your savings.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 Early Deals for Flipkart Black, Plus Customers

Whether you are looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or tablet, you can purchase one at a significantly lower price now, since the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 early deals are now live for everyone. For reference, you can get the latest iPhone 17 at a discounted price of Rs. 70,900, instead of its listed price of Rs. 82,900. You can also get your hands on the flagship iPhone 17 Pro, which was launched in India in September 2025, at an effective price of Rs. 1,12,900, instead of its regular price of Rs. 1,34,900.

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Similarly, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy S25 at discounted prices of Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 69,999. Along with phones, Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 early deals are also letting customers purchase new tablets, like the Moto Pad 60 Neo, Redmi Pad 2, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ at relatively low prices. On top of this, laptops, including the Asus Vivobook 15 with an Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor, along with the Moto Book 60 Pro, are now listed on the e-commerce platform at discounted prices.

In addition to the price cuts, the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026 is also offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and HSBC Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

Here's the list of the best early deals that you can grab now as part of the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, before the sale event goes live. However, you should note that some of the figures mentioned below include bank discounts, cashback, and exchange offers, apart from the direct price cuts.

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026: Best Early Deals on Phones, Tablets and Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
iPhone 17 Rs. 82,900 Rs. 70,900 Buy Now
iPhone 17 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,12,900 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Rs. 59,999 Rs. 47,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Rs. 74,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
Moto G37 Power Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Motorola Razr Fold Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 1,39,999 Buy Now
Moto Pad 60 Neo Rs. 35,000 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 47,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Moto Book 60 Pro Rs. 1,04,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i5 13th Gen) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Same design as the higher-end models
  • Decent camera performance for its price
  • Long battery life
  • Decent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • The plastic frame feels cheap to the touch
  • Relatively slower charging
  • Sub-par display performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G37 Power review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED displays
  • Decent cameras
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Slightly bulkier than other foldables
  • IP rating could be better
Read detailed Motorola Razr Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.10-inch
Cover Display 6.60-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2232x2484 pixels
Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • HyperOS is very tablet-friendly
  • Solid software commitment
  • Sufficiently large battery
  • Immersive audio
  • Bad
  • If heavier than it looks
  • No biometric unlock method
  • No adaptive auto-brightness system
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Slow wired charging
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 review
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
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Further reading: Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, Flipkart, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Motorola Razr Fold, Moto G37 Power, Moto Book 60 Pro, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Flipkart Sale, Flipkart Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops Ahead of the Sale
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