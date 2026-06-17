Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best First-Generation Foldable Ever Made?

The foldables have come a long way, especially in India. They are no longer meant as lifestyle products but as full-on productivity smartphones. And in 2026, the category is finally getting more serious about what matters to customers: battery life, camera consistency, durability, and longer software updates. Now, banking on these points, Motorola recently introduced its first book-style foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr Fold.

The latest smartphone from the brand starts at Rs. 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moreover, you also get a special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, bundled with a Moto pen, for Rs. 1,69,999.

That being said, this is still a lot of money, though it manages to undercut popular foldables from Samsung and Google with some margin. I tested the device to see whether it can secure a position in the premium book-style foldables. Here's what you need to know.

Motorola Razr Fold Design: Premium, Retable, and Mature

Dimensions: Folded - 160.05 x 73.6 x 9.89 mm

Unfolded - 144.47 x 160.05 x 4.55 mm

Weight - 243g

Durability - IP46, IP48 and IP49

The first Motorola foldable smartphone tries to address some of the key pain points through its design. The company says that it tried to fix some crucial issues with its first foldable smartphone.

The Motorola Razr Fold is available in Lily White and Blackened Blue colour options.

To start with, the smartphone is surely one of the slimmest foldables on the market, with a thickness of just 4.55mm when unfolded. However, it is not the lightest in the lot, weighing 243 grams compared to the 215 grams of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, the extra weight is the direct trade-off for its bigger battery capacity and other internals.

The latest smartphone is available in three colour options: Pantone Blackened Blue, Pantone Lily White, and a special edition Fifa World Cup 25 Edition, which is black. The Blackened Blue and Lily White offer different and unique back panel designs. The Lily White offers a White marble-like finish, while the Blackened Blue comes with a fabric-like textured finish. I prefer the Blackened Blue colour option to the White one because I like minimal colours. That said, it also boils down to consumers' preferences, but giving each colour option a different finish is a thoughtful gesture from the brand that makes each colour unique.

The Blackened Blue colour option features a fabric-like textured finish at the rear panel.

Moving on, the company has ensured its first foldable is as sturdy as possible. You get a precision-engineered stainless steel teardrop hinge that operates with a smooth, controlled resistance, making it stop rigidly at various angles. Moreover, the company has addressed the inner-screen crease, which is a common problem with book-style foldables. The company has added a titanium inner screen plate to minimise screen creasing and evenly distribute pressure. In laptop, tent, and desk modes, the hinge remains stable enough to make the foldable form factor useful.

This helps minimise the crease issue to some extent, though it does not fully resolve it. The crease is still visible, though it is much shallower than most of the foldables you will see in the market. However, this time the credit goes to the Oppo Find N6, which has nailed the inner screen crease issue.

The smartphone features volume controls and power on/off button, which also doubles as fingerprint sensor, at the right side. While, the left panel features a dedicated AI key.

Moving on, the rest of the design language largely resembles Moto's DNA. You get a large camera module at the rear panel, which looks like any other Motorola smartphone. The fabric-like textured finish does give a premium look, but after seeing so many similar iterations in the brand's other series, it's now a bit mundane.

The company has also added an IP49 rating, which makes it splash-proof and protects it against light rain. But I would advise against testing your luck any further. A higher IP rating would have made it even better, given the brand waited so long.

Motorola Razr Fold Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display size: Cover - 6.56-inch, 1,080 X 2,232 pixels

Main - 8.1-inch, 2232 X 2484 pixels

Display type Cover - LTPO OLED (1-120Hz), Main - LTPO OLED (1-120Hz)

Other Features - Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3, up to 6200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3

Motorola has also made sure that the Motorola Razr Fold offers a good viewing experience. The latest handset from the brand features one of the brightest displays you will find in a foldable smartphone. The company has added a 6.56-inch cover display and a large 8.1-inch main display. Both screens feature LTPO OLED displays and offer a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness, and more.

The smartphone features a massive 8.1-inch LTPO OLED inner display that delivers sharp colours.

The displays are among the best I've used in a while. The colours are punchy, and the blacks run deep. There are various display mode options available in the Settings, allowing you to customise them to your liking. I liked the Vivid mode, which delivers punchy colours, making it a delight for binge-watching. Moreover, you also get Dolby Vision and HDR10+, meaning that you can easily view HDR content on platforms like Netflix and YouTube without much hassle.

You can select three options from the Settings menu: Smart and Balanced (Up to 120Hz), Hyper Smooth (120Hz), or Efficiency First (60Hz). The good thing here is that it comes with LTPO technology, meaning that it can shift from 1Hz to 120Hz without much hassle, making it easier to save some battery while showing static content.

The phone features a 6.56-inch LTPO OLED cover display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Moving on, the brightness is on point, and you will have no trouble using the handset in outdoor conditions. The cover display offers up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness, while the main display offers 6,200 nits.

Coming to the audio, the smartphone also makes a mark here. The handset comes with stereo speakers, with Sound by Bose and Dolby Atmos branding. There are speaker outputs on both the top and bottom of the device, which offer a good experience. The bass feels a bit more wanting, but the mids and highs are decent enough for a smartphone speaker. The loudness is enough to fill a small room, which is rare in a smartphone these days.

Motorola Razr Fold Software: Reduced Bloat

Software - Hello UI

Version - Android 16

Updates Promised - 7 Years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches

The Motorola Razr Fold runs on Hello UI, which is based on Android 16. The company claims that the latest handset from the brand will come with seven years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches, which is offered by only a few brands, such as Samsung and Google.

The company is offering seven years of OS updates and seven years of security patches with the latest handset.

I must say that Hello UI is one of the most sought-after user interfaces, offering a clean, bloatware-free experience. Pre-installed apps are minimal, the system fonts are readable, and settings are organised in a way that does not require much effort to reach a given menu.

The company has made sure you can utilise the inner display to the fullest. The user interface includes a split-screen mode that lets you open three applications simultaneously. Apps can also be popped out into free-form floating windows, making it much easier to multitask on the inner display.

The phone runs on Hello UI, which is based on Android 16 operating system.

That said, resizing the floating windows is limited, which limits their use. App continuity between the inner and outer display works reliably for most major apps. When you unfold the phone mid-session, apps migrate from the outer panel to the inner without relaunching.

Then you have the Moto AI suite, which gives you access to Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, along with other Moto AI tools. Apart from this, you also get the Signature Club access, which was first introduced with the Motorola Signature. You can click here to know more in-depth about these features.

Motorola Razr Fold Performance: Gets the Job Done

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Memory - Up to 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 512B UFS 4.1

The Motorola Razr Fold is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is also present on the Motorola Signature smartphone. I have compiled a table of synthetic benchmarks to help you better understand its performance compared to the rest of the smartphones:

Benchmarks Motorola Razr Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Oppo Find N6 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AnTuTu v10 29,28,468 18,20,509 33,39,721 PCMark Work 3.0 21,071 16,187 14,412 Geekbench 6 Single 2636 1,923 1782 Geekbench 6 Multi 8846 8,798 6642 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantised) 4045 NA 4767 Geekbench AI GPU (Quantised) 2896 NA 3840 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out 16,742 Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 19,589 18,336 21,919 3DM Steel Nomad Light NA NA 2,273

In real-world use, you will not encounter any issues with the device. The phone feels smooth and responsive for everyday usage. The apps launch right away, and the system stays responsive even when you are multitasking. So, whether you are doomscrolling Instagram Reels or listening to music while reading something online, you won't notice a lag or stutter.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Gaming holds up well. The phone can handle most heavy titles. In BGMI at maximum settings, I achieved 60 fps over a 30-minute session. In Call of Duty Mobile, the phone maintained 120 fps on the outer display, though there was a slight drop in frame rate on the main display. The phone handles thermals decently. The smartphone does get warm, but it is not uncomfortable to hold.

Motorola Razr Fold Cameras: Impressive

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.6, OIS, AF

Telephoto camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.4, OIS, 3X optical, AF

Ultrawide camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.0, FF

Selfie cameras (main) - 32-megapixel, f/2.4

Selfie cameras (cover) - 20-megapixel, f/2.4

Coming to the cameras, this is probably the biggest highlight of the Motorola Razr Fold. The company has added a similar rear camera setup, also present in the Motorola Signature, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as the Signature's camera performance was good for its price.

The handset features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, which is similar to the Motorola Signature.

There are different modes through which you can also adjust the colours. There are Natural, Vivid, and Signature modes, which can be accessed from the top setting menu in the camera app. For this review, I kept the shooting style to Natural.

Motorola Razr Fold daylight camera samples taken using the primary sensor. (Tap images to expand)

Coming to the performance, the phone captures good photos in daylight conditions. The dynamic range is decent, and the colours look good as well. The details are there, and the fine textures are visible when you zoom in. That said, I did notice the phone slightly oversaturating warm tones in certain conditions. Reds and yellows can push a little beyond what the scene actually looked like, in most cases.

Motorola Razr Fold low-light camera samples taken using the primary sensor. (Tap images to expand)

In low-light conditions, the primary camera continues to perform well. The colours are balanced and well-controlled, and noise reduction is not overly aggressive. The dynamic range is good, and the camera maintains a good balance between shadows and light sources.

Motorola Razr Fold daylight camera samples clicked using the 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. (Tap images to expand)

Moving on, the telephoto here is the star of the show for me. The photos clicked from the telephoto sensor offered good colours, which looked vibrant, and the sharpness is good at 3x shots. You can push the camera system up to 100x, though anything beyond that is largely more of an AI reconstruction.

Motorola Razr Fold low-light camera samples taken using the telephoto sensor. (Tap images to expand)

In low light, the telephoto also performs well within its practical range. At 3x, colours stay natural, and details are present in the frame. Beyond 6x in poor light, noise starts to creep into darker backgrounds, though it is not too prominent at 3x and 6x.

Motorola Razr Fold daylight camera samples taken using the ultra-wide-angle sensor. (tap images to expand)

The ultrawide-angle lens does a decent job, though it is a noticeable step down from the primary and telephoto sensors. The dynamic range is also maintained effectively across the frame. The sharpness around the edges also drops around the corners, which is typical for wide-angle lenses.

Motorola Razr Fold low-light camera samples taken using ultra-wide-angle lens. (tap images to expand)

In low light, the ultrawide struggles more than the other two lenses. The colours hold up reasonably well, but the detail takes a hit, especially in foliage, grass, and complex textures.

That being said, I did notice a clear colour shift between sensors, which is quite concerning. The closest colours were with the telephoto sensor, followed by the main sensor, and then you get some warmer hue in the ultra-wide-angle lens.

Motorola Razr Fold selfie camera samples taken in daylight (above) and lowlight (below). (tap images to expand)

The selfie performance is decent as well. The inner 32MP camera captures fine skin details in good light, and the colours look decent. The 20MP outer front camera is primarily useful as a convenience option for quick shots when the phone is folded.

The Motorola Razr Fold also offers decent video recording capabilities. One can shoot 8K Dolby Vision videos at 30 fps, while all sensors can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps. The stabilisation is good, and the colours are punchy, though in some cases it may oversaturate.

Motorola Razr Fold Battery: Surprisingly Good

Battery Capacity - 6,000mAh

Wired Charging - 80W

Charger - 90W (Included in Box)

The Motorola Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery, one of the largest you get in a foldable smartphone in India. The handset uses a silicon-carbon battery to pack such a high battery backup in the slim form factor. In the PC Mark 3.0 Battery Life Test, the phone lasted 18 hours and 30 minutes on the cover display. On the inner display, the phone lasted 11 hours and 53 minutes.

The handset features a 6,000mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging support.

In real-world use, the phone lasted almost a full day with normal to moderate use, including taking photos, answering calls, checking emails, and listening to music. The handset also comes with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset comes bundled with a 90W charger in the box. The charging is fast, to be honest. You can get 0 to 100 percent of a full charge in approximately 55 minutes.

Motorola Razr Fold Verdict

To conclude, the Motorola Razr Fold tries to stand out from the crowd among the premium foldables. The company has made sure to pack every latest technology that is available in this segment. The handset comes with a premium design language, which surely stands out, but still gives a Motorola vibe.

The first foldable smartphone from Motorola gets more right than wrong.

Both displays look good and offer crisp visuals, while the speakers further elevate the viewing experience. The performance is flagship-grade, and you won't face many issues in everyday use or during gaming. However, brands like Samsung are currently offering the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which delivers better AI workloads and raw GPU performance. Moreover, the Motorola foldable is also slightly heavier than the competition, and you can feel it during long phone calls or when using it with one hand. The crease isn't very visible, but it's still there.

That being said, Motorola has done some groundwork before launching its first book-style foldable smartphone. The Razr Fold brings a premium design language, good displays, decent cameras, and good battery life. This, coupled with seven years of OS updates, sure makes a difference. As for the competition, it will land in a territory largely dominated by Samsung, especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, it would be interesting to see how well it can survive the competition.